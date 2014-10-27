BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic FY EBIT rises to DKK 33.0 million
* FY revenue 1.01 billion Danish crowns ($145 million) versus 1.02 billion crowns year ago
Oct 27 A child who was in West Africa within the past 21 days is being tested for the Ebola virus after developing a fever on Monday while under observation at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, the hospital said in a statement.
The patient was taken to the hospital Sunday night by emergency workers wearing protective gear after it was reported the child had a fever, the hospital said.
But the patient did not actually develop a fever until Monday morning, the statement said.
The patient is being tested for the Ebola virus given the child's recent travel history and pattern of symptoms, the hospital said.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Says drug discovery and early clinical pipeline business will be separated into a newly-created entity called idorsia ltd -- agm invitation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* FY net loss of amounts to 114.5 million euros versus a loss of 44.7 million euros a year ago