Chipotle says a third of its board not to stand for re-election
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for board re-election at the burrito chain's shareholder meeting in May.
Oct 7 A Nebraska hospital treating U.S. patient Ashoka Mukpo for the deadly Ebola virus said on Tuesday it was using the experimental drug brincidofovir from Chimerix Inc .
Mukpo is the second Ebola patient known to be treated with the medication. On Monday, a Dallas hospital treating Thomas Eric Duncan of Liberia said it had begun to administer the treatment to their patient, who has been listed in critical condition. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for board re-election at the burrito chain's shareholder meeting in May.
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc- files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nuQ8mj) Further company coverage:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill-on March 13, John Charlesworth, Patrick Flynn, Darlene Friedman and Stephen Gillett determined that they will not stand for re-election to board Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mBREyO) Further company coverage: