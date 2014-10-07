Oct 7 A Nebraska hospital treating U.S. patient Ashoka Mukpo for the deadly Ebola virus said on Tuesday it was using the experimental drug brincidofovir from Chimerix Inc .

Mukpo is the second Ebola patient known to be treated with the medication. On Monday, a Dallas hospital treating Thomas Eric Duncan of Liberia said it had begun to administer the treatment to their patient, who has been listed in critical condition. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)