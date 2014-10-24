NEW YORK Oct 24 The doctor being treated for Ebola in a New York City hospital is in stable condition, the city's health commissioner said on Friday.

Dr. Mary Travis Bassett, the health commissioner, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had also confirmed the diagnosis of Ebola for Dr. Craig Spencer, a 33-year-old New Yorker who had recently returned from Guinea in West Africa.

