AUSTIN, Texas Oct 14 The Dallas nurse infected with Ebola is "in good condition," the hospital that is treating her, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, said on Tuesday.

The hospital had previously said the nurse, Nina Pham, 26, was in stable condition. She was diagnosed with Ebola over the weekend after contracting the virus while caring for an infected Liberian man who died last week after 11 days of treatment at the facility. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)