BRIEF-Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical gets approval for three drugs to enter clinical trials
* Says it got approval from China Food and Drug Administration to do clinical trials for three kinds of crud drugs
AUSTIN, Texas Oct 14 The Dallas nurse infected with Ebola is "in good condition," the hospital that is treating her, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, said on Tuesday.
The hospital had previously said the nurse, Nina Pham, 26, was in stable condition. She was diagnosed with Ebola over the weekend after contracting the virus while caring for an infected Liberian man who died last week after 11 days of treatment at the facility. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Says the co received new drug license for Caspofungin Acetate for Injection, getting approval to sell it in UK and Germany
* Amarin reaches the onset of approximately 80% of the target aggregate number of primary major adverse cardiovascular events within the reduce-it study