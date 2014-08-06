WASHINGTON Aug 6 A top U.S. health official
will testify at a congressional hearing on Thursday to assess
the threat from the Ebola virus ravaging Africa.
Tom Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, was the first witness listed for a House of
Representatives subcommittee hearing on "Combating the Ebola
Threat."
Ariel Pablos-Mendez of the global health bureau at the U.S.
Agency for International Development and Bisa Williams of the
State Department's African affairs bureau were also scheduled to
testify, according to the Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health,
Global Human Rights, and International Organizations.
Two Americans, a doctor and a missionary, were being treated
in isolated units at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after
having contracted the disease in Liberia.
Missionary Nancy Writebol, 59, and Dr. Kent Brantly, 33, an
Ebola-infected American doctor, are believed to be the first
Ebola patients treated in the United States.
Representatives from Samaritan's Purse and Christian
missionary group SIM USA, which ran the joint team in Monrovia
where the Americans worked, were also due to appear before the
panel.
The death toll from the world's worst Ebola outbreak has
risen to 932 after 45 patients died between Aug. 2 and Aug. 4,
with Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea the hardest hit.
