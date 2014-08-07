(New throughout, adds more comments from Frieden)
By Patricia Zengerle and Julie Steenhuysen
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO Aug 7 The director of the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told lawmakers
on Thursday he has activated the agency's emergency operation
center at the highest response level to fight the worst Ebola
outbreak in history.
Dr Thomas Frieden testified at an emergency hearing that the
CDC has more than 200 staff members in Atlanta working on the
outbreak, and will soon have more than 50 disease experts in
West Africa.
Frieden said he was "confident there will not be a large
Ebola outbreak in the United States." However, he said it was
possible that people who have traveled to West Africa might
bring the virus back home with them, and even spread it to some
healthcare workers and family members.
Frieden said it is not clear whether experimental treatments
that were given to two infected U.S. aid workers will ultimately
be effective. The two are now being cared for at Emory
University in Georgia.
"In terms of the promising drugs, I can assure you that the
U.S. government is looking into this very carefully," Frieden
said. "But I don't want there to be false hope out there. Right
now, we don't know if they work."
Frieden said that from what he has heard, supplies of the
experimental treatment are limited to only a handful of doses at
the moment. He said the experiences of the U.S. patients since
they received the treatment would not be enough to say they were
effective.
U.S. hospitals have tested as many as five people who have
traveled to the affected regions in West Africa in the past
three weeks. All have tested negative, Frieden told reporters
after his testimony before the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on
Africa and Global Health.
Frieden also said he was "deeply concerned" about the
apparent spread of the outbreak to Nigeria from the hardest-hit
countries: Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. Last month, a U.S.
citizen who traveled from Liberia to Nigeria was hospitalized
and died in Lagos, a city of about 21 million people.
Frieden said authorities in Lagos are "working urgently" to
establish isolation and treatment facilities.
"We have been in intense regular contact with them, but
because of the size and complexity of Lagos, I am deeply, deeply
concerned about the situation there," Frieden said.
Ken Isaacs, a vice president with the charity Samaritan's
Purse, said the outbreak "has the potential to be a national
security risk" for more countries than those currently involved.
According to accounts from his staff, he said Liberia "has
an atmosphere of apocalypse. They're threatening to burn down
hospitals."
As for the two U.S. aid workers who are being treated at
Emory University in Atlanta, "they seem to be getting a little
better" each day, Isaacs said. "I do not think it will be a fast
process."
