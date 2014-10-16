BOSTON Oct 16 Yale-New Haven Hospital in Connecticut is evaluating a patient with "Ebola-like symptoms," the hospital said in a statement on Thursday.

"Yale-New Haven Hospital admitted a patient late Wednesday night for evaluation of Ebola-like symptoms. We have not confirmed or ruled-out any diagnosis at this point," the hospital said in the statement on its website.

A spokesman said he had no further information on the patient. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Susan Heavey)