BRIEF-Abivax FY net loss narrows to 14.3 million euros
* FY total operating revenue 0.2 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago
BOSTON Oct 16 Yale-New Haven Hospital in Connecticut is evaluating a patient with "Ebola-like symptoms," the hospital said in a statement on Thursday.
"Yale-New Haven Hospital admitted a patient late Wednesday night for evaluation of Ebola-like symptoms. We have not confirmed or ruled-out any diagnosis at this point," the hospital said in the statement on its website.
A spokesman said he had no further information on the patient. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement
WASHINGTON, March 15 A large group of conservative U.S. lawmakers are close to approving proposed healthcare legislation, their leader said on Wednesday, after they were told to be hopeful that some changes they sought in the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled would be made in the bill.