BRIEF-Achaogen says on March 14, Chief Medical Officer Ian Friedland and co agreed on terms of his resignation
* Achaogen - on march 14, ian friedland, chief medical officer, co agreed on terms of his resignation from his position - sec filing
AUSTIN, Texas Oct 2 More than 80 people were exposed in some way to the patient infected with Ebola, a spokeswoman for Dallas County's Department of Health and Human Services said.
The department said 12 to 18 people came into direct contact with the Ebola patient and the rest came into contact with members of that group. They are all being monitored and no one has shown any symptoms, the spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Doina Chicu)
* Achaogen - on march 14, ian friedland, chief medical officer, co agreed on terms of his resignation from his position - sec filing
* Bausch + lomb and nicox announce pdufa date for novel glaucoma candidate latanoprostene bunod
* Ocular Therapeutix- Bradford Smith notified on March 20 of his resignation from his position as CFO of company, effective march 31, 2017 - sec filing