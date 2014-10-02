AUSTIN, Texas Oct 2 More than 80 people were exposed in some way to the patient infected with Ebola, a spokeswoman for Dallas County's Department of Health and Human Services said.

The department said 12 to 18 people came into direct contact with the Ebola patient and the rest came into contact with members of that group. They are all being monitored and no one has shown any symptoms, the spokeswoman said.

