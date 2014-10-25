WASHINGTON Oct 24 Top Obama administration
officials met on Friday morning to discuss potential new rules
for healthcare workers returning to the United States after
treating Ebola patients in West Africa, but they want any
measures to be coordinated, a senior official said.
"We will not hesitate to take any action that we feel has
the potential to fortify us against additional imported Ebola
cases," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"At the same time, we must do so in a manner that is
coordinated and that minimizes any unintended consequences,
including those that would hinder our ability to eliminate this
threat at its source in West Africa," the official said.
The governors of New York and New Jersey announced
unilaterally on Friday afternoon that they would automatically
quarantine medical workers returning to airports in their states
from West Africa.
