Oct 18 The Carnival Magic cruise ship was en
route back to the United States on Saturday with a passenger
from Texas who might have handled specimens of the first Ebola
patient diagnosed in the United States but is considered at low
risk, a company spokeswoman said.
The Dallas health care worker, who is said to have no
symptoms and according to standards from the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention is at the end of the 21-day
maximum incubation window for Ebola, had voluntarily gone into
isolation along with a companion aboard the ship.
The Carnival Magic cruise ship, owned by Carnival Cruise
Lines, was expected to dock in Galveston, Texas, on Sunday, said
Aly Bello-Cabreriza, a spokeswoman for the parent company
Carnival Cruise Lines. Both Mexico and Belize refused to
allow the ship to dock in their ports over Ebola concerns.
The Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital worker did not have
direct contact with now deceased Liberian patient Thomas Eric
Duncan at the Dallas hospital but could have processed his
bodily fluids 21 days ago, U.S. officials said.
The patient boarded the ship in Galveston on Oct. 12 for a
seven-night cruise.
The health care worker remained in self-quarantine and was
not ill, Bello-Cabreriza said. "Regular debarkation will take
place," she said. "The lab worker continues to show no
symptoms."
The hospital worker left the country before being notified
of the CDC's updated requirement for active monitoring, U.S.
government officials said on Friday.
Concerns about Ebola in the United States have intensified
after two nurses from the Dallas hospital who cared for Duncan
contracted the virus, which has killed nearly 4,500 people,
mostly in West Africa. The White House is facing sharp criticism
from U.S. lawmakers over its efforts to contain the disease.
On Thursday, Frontier Airlines said six crew members were
placed on paid leave for 21 days "out of an abundance of
caution," after learning that a nurse who had treated Duncan in
Dallas may have been symptomatic when she flew on the airline
earlier this week.
