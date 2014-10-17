WASHINGTON Oct 17 President Barack Obama will appoint former White House adviser Ron Klain as the Ebola "czar" to coordinate the U.S. efforts to combat the deadly virus, CNN reported on Friday, citing unidentified sources.

In choosing Klain, Obama is turning to a trusted former aide who had been part of the White House inner circle earlier in his administration. (Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)