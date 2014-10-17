UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Oct 17 President Barack Obama will appoint former White House adviser Ron Klain as the Ebola "czar" to coordinate the U.S. efforts to combat the deadly virus, CNN reported on Friday, citing unidentified sources.
In choosing Klain, Obama is turning to a trusted former aide who had been part of the White House inner circle earlier in his administration. (Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders