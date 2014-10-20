(Corrects to Thad Allen instead of Thad Cochran in paragraph
five)
By Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON Oct 20 U.S. Ebola czar Ron
Klain faces a hefty to-do list when he begins his new
role: soothe Americans' jitters about the virus, fix federal
coordination with states, and restore a sense of control over
the crisis that the White House had lost.
Klain, a former senior aide in two Democratic
administrations who is known for his keen political
antenna, also must smooth over tensions with lawmakers who are
angry about the government's missteps and mixed messages.
Klain has been dismissed as a political operative by
Republicans because he lacks a medical background.
But administration officials and his associates describe him
as a problem solver who understands the levers of government and
can ensure smoother coordination among an array of agencies such
as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National
Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration.
"Many times in these complex responses you have to combine
resources across agencies, work across boundaries," said Thad
Allen, the former Coast Guard chief who served in a similar role
leading the administration's response to the 2010 Gulf oil
spill.
"There are ... policy issues that kind of swirl around all
of this that are more the subject of folks that work in Congress
and the administration. But the person who is working the
problem needs to be focused purely on carrying out the operation
that solves the problem on behalf of the American people."
Klain met on Saturday with White House chief of staff Denis
McDonough, though he does not start his job officially until
this week.
Klain, who has a reputation as a "fixer" for top Democrats,
has served as chief of staff to both Vice President Joe Biden
and former Vice President Al Gore.
He oversaw Gore's Florida recount operation in the disputed
2000 election and helped President Barack Obama recover from his
disastrous first debate against Republican Mitt Romney in the
2012 presidential race.
Klain has remained a familiar presence at the White House,
making roughly 75 visits there between January 2011, when he
stepped down as Biden's top aide, and June 2014, according to
visitor logs.
Stephen Morrison, an expert in global health policy at the
Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Klain could
take some heat off public health professionals so they can focus
on their jobs while he navigates the politics.
"This is somebody who knows how to use the bully pulpit that
he's been given. I think that's probably half of the game,"
Morrison said.
BEHIND THE SCENES
At least initially, though, Klain seems likely to focus on
the behind-the-scenes aspects of his job. An NIH official, Dr.
Anthony Fauci, represented the administration on the Sunday TV
news programs this week, not Klain.
Restoring public trust will be key. The CDC has come in for
sharp criticism for its handling of the cases of two nurses who
were infected with Ebola after treating a Liberian man, Thomas
Eric Duncan, at a Dallas hospital before he died.
Critics say missteps by the CDC may have put nurses Nina
Pham and Amber Vinson, as well as their contacts, at risk.
"(Klain) can have eyes over CDC to make sure they are
aggressive," said Neera Tanden, a former White House official
who now leads the Center for American Progress.
"They now have swat teams going to all locations with Ebola
patients, but clearly that is something they should have been
doing earlier," she said.
But Scott Gottlieb, a scholar at the American Enterprise
Institute think tank, said Klain was ill-suited to the role and,
echoing other critics, said Obama should have chosen someone
with experience in handling public health emergencies.
"It befuddles me what they want" for the Ebola czar job,
Gottlieb said. "You want someone who can help coordinate across
NIH, CDC, FDA; someone who understands the issues, the optics
and knows what to ask for and knows who to go to," Gottlieb
said, adding, "There is a very steep learning curve."
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Gabriel Debendetti;
Editing by Michael Perry)