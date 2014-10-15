WASHINGTON Oct 15 Dallas County authorities are preparing for more possible Ebola cases as a second nurse who had treated the first victim of Ebola diagnosed on U.S. soil was infected with the virus, a county official said on Wednesday.

"We are preparing contingencies for more, and that is a very real possibility," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said at a news conference with other local officials. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)