UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
NEW YORK Oct 25 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo did not inform New York City officials before announcing mandatory quarantines for some people arriving at airports around the city from Ebola-affected countries, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday.
De Blasio declined to criticize or commend the new rules, which also affect New Jersey, but told reporters the city would cooperate with them.
Dr. Mary Travis Bassett, the city's health commissioner, told reporters the doctor who was diagnosed with Ebola on Thursday was in a stable condition in a city hospital.
Officials were confident they had found everyone who had had direct physical contact with him since his return to New York -- his fiancée and two friends -- and that they were now all under quarantine. (Reporting by Natasja Sheriff, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders