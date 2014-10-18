Oct 18 A Dallas bus and train station was closed
on Saturday after a report that a woman fell ill at the
facility, but the transit authority denied an earlier report
that the woman had been on a watchlist for possible exposure to
Ebola.
The woman exited a northbound train at the White Rock
Station and vomited, leading the Dallas Area Rapid Transit
system to close the station as a precaution.
"The person being treated by Dallas Fire Rescue at White
Rock Station is NOT on any Ebola watchlist," Morgan Lyons, a
DART spokeswoman, wrote in an email.
"There are no indications of any biohazards or spills on any
vehicle she has used," said Lyons. "We're inspecting the train
and the platform and will clean the facility and vehicle as
needed consistent with our protocol."
Earlier, a Dallas television station reported the woman had
been one of the people in the area monitored for possible
exposure to the often-fatal Ebola virus.
The incident highlights the heightened state of awareness of
the dangers of spreading the disease, especially in Dallas,
where a Liberian national became the first person infected with
the virus to die in the United States. Two nurses who cared for
him have also contracted the virus.
