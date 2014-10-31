DALLAS Oct 30 Dallas nurse Nina Pham, who
recovered from an Ebola infection, will be reunited with
1-year-old King Charles Spaniel on Saturday after testing
indicated the pet was free of Ebola, a spokeswoman for the city
of Dallas said on Thursday.
The dog named Bentley had been removed from Pham's apartment
by animal workers in protective suits. It was placed in a 21-day
quarantine to check for signs of infection after Pham was
diagnosed with the disease and placed in isolation.
"All 3 samples came back negative today. We're planning the
big reunion for Saturday - Nina is ready!" city spokeswoman Sana
Syed wrote on her Twitter feed.
The pet has been under the spotlight after officials in
Madrid caused an international uproar when they put down the dog
of a Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola after caring for a
patient.
Pham, the first person to become infected with Ebola in the
United States, was released from a National Institutes of Health
hospital in Maryland on Oct. 24 after being declared free of the
deadly virus.
