(Updates with dog removed from the apartment)
By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS Oct 13 Men in hazardous materials suits
removed the dog of a Dallas nurse infected with Ebola from her
apartment on Monday, placing the pet named Bentley in a cage and
taking him to an undisclosed location where he will be watched
for signs of the virus.
"Bentley is safe," Dallas spokeswoman Sana Syed said on her
Twitter feed of the pet who has been under the spotlight after
officials in Madrid put down the dog of a Spanish nurse who
contacted Ebola while caring for a patient.
Bentley, a 1-year-old King Charles Spaniel, belongs to a
health worker at a Dallas hospital who contracted Ebola while
caring for a patient and was placed in an isolation ward over
the weekend. The worker has been identified in media reports as
Nina Pham, a 26-year-old nurse.
"He's adorable. Clearly a little puzzled by what's going on.
But he's in good hands now and will be taken care of," Syed
said. The city and Dallas County have pledged to take good care
of him and provide pictures and updates on his status to the
health worker's family.
On Sunday, Bentley was fed by protection-suit-clad members
of a hazmat team tasked with decontaminating the worker's
apartment. They left a light on for the dog when they left so he
would not be in the dark overnight.
Dallas Animal Services said the rescue of Pham's dog was "a
bit of a challenge" and it will release pictures of the dog
after the family has had the chance to see the images.
The elderly female dog of a healthcare worker in Spain who
contracted Ebola while treating an infected patient was put down
for fear the animal could spread the disease despite a petition
signed by hundreds of thousands of people around the world
urging Spanish authorities to spare her life.
The decision to kill the dog, named Excalibur, prompted
international condemnation and protests from animal rights
activists. Health authorities there said the animal posed a
health risk and there was evidence dogs could carry the virus.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler; Editing by
Will Dunham and Jim Loney)