DALLAS Oct 22 The 1-year-old King Charles
Spaniel belonging to a Dallas nurse infected with Ebola has
tested free of the virus and will remain in isolation for the
remainder of his 21-day monitoring period, the city of Dallas
said on Wednesday.
"Bentley is doing great! Turns out he likes butt rubs,"
Dallas spokeswoman Sana Syed wrote in a recent Tweet about the
dog belonging to nurse Nina Pham, who is in good condition at a
National Institutes of Health hospital in Maryland.
The pet, evacuated from Pham's apartment, has been under the
spotlight after officials in Madrid put down the dog of a
Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola while caring for a patient.
If Bentley remains Ebola-free, he is likely to be released
from Dallas Animal Services, where he is in a special isolation
unit under the care of workers wearing protective suits, around
the start of November.
The city has been sending pictures of the dog regularly to
Pham, who is the first person to contract Ebola in the United
States.
She got the virus while treating an Ebola-infected man who
had just arrived in Texas from Liberia.
