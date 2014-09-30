BRIEF-Albemarle CEO Luther Kissam's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 mln
* CEO Luther Kissam's FY 2016 total compensation $8.4 million versus $5.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2nvMLLB Further company coverage:
Sept 30 The United States is discussing the possible use of experimental drugs or blood plasma from a recovered Ebola patient as a potential treatment for a patient in Texas diagnosed with Ebola, a top health official said on Tuesday.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said it was the first confirmed case to be diagnosed in the United States.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* CEO Luther Kissam's FY 2016 total compensation $8.4 million versus $5.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2nvMLLB Further company coverage:
* On March 16 terminated its five-year amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of September 25, 2012 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 17 President Donald Trump is expected to nominate New York lawyer George T. Conway III to lead the U.S. Justice Department's civil division, a source briefed on the matter said on Friday.