NEW YORK Oct 28 The father of a Connecticut third-grader sued their local schools on Tuesday, saying his daughter was discriminated against and banned from school based on irrational fears of Ebola because she attended a wedding in Nigeria.

Stephen Opayemi filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Connecticut and asked the court to order the Milford schools to immediately permit his daughter to return to class.

Opayemi's daughter has not experienced any symptoms associated with Ebola and her health is fine, the suit says.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)