Oct 15 An American treated for Ebola at Emory
University Hospital in Atlanta since Sept. 9 said on Wednesday
he was recovering from the virus and expected to be discharged
from the hospital soon.
The patient, who has not been identified, was working in
Sierra Leone when he tested positive for the disease and was
evacuated to the United States on a private chartered flight.
He disclosed the first public details of his condition in a
statement released by Emory but said he wished to keep his
identity secret for now.
"I want to share the news that I am recovering from this
disease, and that I anticipate being discharged very soon, free
from the Ebola virus and able to return safely to my family and
to my community," the patient said.
The patient said he became critically ill with Ebola
symptoms soon after arriving at Emory and credited his improved
health to "rigorous medical treatment, skillful nursing and the
full support of a healthcare team."
"I want the public to know that although Ebola is a serious,
complex disease, it is possible to recover and return to a
healthy life," the patient said.
Emory was preparing on Wednesday to receive its fourth Ebola
patient, a Texas nurse who helped treat Liberian patient Thomas
Eric Duncan, who died of Ebola and was the first person
diagnosed with the virus in the United States.
Two other Americans who contracted Ebola in Liberia were
treated in Emory's isolation unit and released in August.
