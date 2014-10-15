Oct 15 An American treated for Ebola at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta since Sept. 9 said on Wednesday he was recovering from the virus and expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

The patient, who has not been identified, was working in Sierra Leone when he tested positive for the disease and was evacuated to the United States on a private chartered flight.

He disclosed the first public details of his condition in a statement released by Emory but said he wished to keep his identity secret for now.

"I want to share the news that I am recovering from this disease, and that I anticipate being discharged very soon, free from the Ebola virus and able to return safely to my family and to my community," the patient said.

The patient said he became critically ill with Ebola symptoms soon after arriving at Emory and credited his improved health to "rigorous medical treatment, skillful nursing and the full support of a healthcare team."

"I want the public to know that although Ebola is a serious, complex disease, it is possible to recover and return to a healthy life," the patient said.

Emory was preparing on Wednesday to receive its fourth Ebola patient, a Texas nurse who helped treat Liberian patient Thomas Eric Duncan, who died of Ebola and was the first person diagnosed with the virus in the United States.

Two other Americans who contracted Ebola in Liberia were treated in Emory's isolation unit and released in August. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Peter Cooney)