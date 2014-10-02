WASHINGTON Oct 2 Texas health officials on Thursday said as many as 80 people were in contact with the Dallas Ebola patient at some point, NBC News reported, marking a significant jump from 18 people authorities had said may have been exposed to the deadly virus.

Additionally, four members of the patient's family have been ordered to stay home in an abundance of caution, NBC said, citing Texas officials. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)