BRIEF-Achaogen says on March 14, Chief Medical Officer Ian Friedland and co agreed on terms of his resignation
WASHINGTON Oct 2 Texas health officials on Thursday said as many as 80 people were in contact with the Dallas Ebola patient at some point, NBC News reported, marking a significant jump from 18 people authorities had said may have been exposed to the deadly virus.
Additionally, four members of the patient's family have been ordered to stay home in an abundance of caution, NBC said, citing Texas officials. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Bausch + lomb and nicox announce pdufa date for novel glaucoma candidate latanoprostene bunod
* Ocular Therapeutix- Bradford Smith notified on March 20 of his resignation from his position as CFO of company, effective march 31, 2017 - sec filing