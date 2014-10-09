DALLAS Oct 9 Thomas Eric Duncan died without
his loved ones. Now the family of the first person diagnosed
with Ebola in the United States is grieving alone, some in
quarantine and most isolated by social stigma and fear of the
virus.
Duncan, a Liberian national who was visiting his fiancée in
Texas, died in an isolation ward of a Dallas hospital on
Wednesday unable to be surrounded by the people dearest to him.
He died 11 days after being admitted.
About 48 people who had direct or indirect contact with
Duncan since he arrived in Texas on Sept. 20 are being
monitored, but none have yet shown any symptoms, health
officials say. Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital said he was
45.
Duncan's fiancée, Louise Troh, is in mandatory quarantine at
an undisclosed location within the city limits. Her only link to
her family is daily phone calls. She has no TV or Internet
access, her daughter Mawhen Jallah said.
For over a week, Jallah, 28, has missed work to stay home
and care for her 2-year-old daughter Naya. The daycare provider
the little girl usually attends refused to take her in because
she is from "that family."
As she sat on a worn brown couch in her dimly lit apartment
hours after hearing about Duncan's death, Jallah sobbed while
her daughter pranced around wearing a pink tutu.
"My God, help me understand what happened to Eric," she
cried.
Troh's other daughter, Youngor Jallah, and her kids had some
contact with Duncan when he was symptomatic so they are under
observation and a voluntary quarantine.
The focus has changed from praying for Duncan's survival to
counting the days until the 21-day incubation period is over and
Troh is no longer in danger of being stricken with the deadly
virus, Jallah said.
"It's very, very hard for her. It's going on almost two
weeks now. We are not there to help her. It is so painful. We
are African so when something happens to one person we always
there for each other. Right now, there is nobody that can go to
her. None of her children can see her and it is so frustrating."
Duncan's son with Troh, 19-year-old Karsiah Duncan, was
hoping to rekindle their relationship after last seeing his
father in Africa at age 3. Karsiah, who is a college student in
San Angelo in west Texas, told reporters on the eve of Duncan's
death that he felt God was calling him home to visit Duncan.
He did not get the chance and is devastated, the family
said.
