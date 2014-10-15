BRIEF-Avcorp announces resignation of Ray Castelli from its board
* Avcorp industries -ed merlo, co's chief financial officer, has been appointed to board of directors effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 A second Dallas nurse who became infected with the Ebola virus while caring for a dying patient took a Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland, Ohio, to Dallas-Fort Worth on Oct. 13, just one day before she reported developing symptoms of infection, U.S. and airline officials said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the airline said they are reaching out to all 132 passengers who were aboard the flight. The CDC said in a statement the nurse showed no symptoms during the flight, according to crew members.
The CDC is urging all passengers from the flight to call a toll-free hotline 1 800-CDC-INFO (1-800-232-4636). (Reporting by Michele Gershberg and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
WASHINGTON, March 16 Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 16 Investors recoiled from debt issued by low-rated companies during the latest week, pulling the most cash since August 2014 from U.S.-based, high-yield bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The junk bond funds recorded $5.7 billion in withdrawals, Lipper said, while taxable-bond funds overall posted their first net cash outflows of the year, the research serv