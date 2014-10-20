(Recasts to include that new Ebola "czar" will not attend
Friday hearing)
WASHINGTON Oct 20 The White House has informed
a U.S. House of Representatives Committee that the newly
appointed U.S. Ebola "czar" will not be available to testify
later this week at a hearing examining the U.S. response to the
deadly virus, a committee official said.
The official said that the House Oversight and Government
Reform Committee had invited Ron Klain, a veteran government
policy adviser and political operative, to attend a Capitol Hill
hearing on Friday.
However, the official said that the White House had informed
the committee that Klain has not officially started his job and
would not be able to attend. Administration officials said Klain
is scheduled to officially start as Ebola "czar" on Wednesday.
The committee, chaired by California Republican
Representative Darrell Issa, a frequent Obama critic, has also
invited Dr. Nicole Lurie, the assistant secretary for
preparedness and response within the U.S. Department of Health &
Human Services, to testify.
Lurie has confirmed that she will appear, the committee
official said.
Also expected to appear at the hearing are representatives
from the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland
Security, two committee officials said.
