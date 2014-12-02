Dec 2 U.S. health officials have designated 35
hospitals nationwide as Ebola treatment centers and expects to
name more in coming weeks deemed capable of treating patients
while minimizing risk to staff, the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.
The list includes those that have already treated patients
with the virus, such as Emory University Hospital in Atlanta,
and other prominent hospitals, including Johns Hopkins in
Baltimore, Mayo Clinic Hospital in Minnesota, Children's
Hospital of Philadelphia and New York-Presbyterian.
More than 80 percent of returning travelers from
Ebola-stricken countries in West Africa live within 200 miles
(320 km) of a designated Ebola treatment center, the CDC said.
"As long as Ebola is spreading in West Africa, we must
prepare for the possibility of additional cases in the United
States," CDC Director Tom Frieden said in a statement.
