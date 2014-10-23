NEW YORK Oct 23 The patient being tested for Ebola at a New York City hospital was identified as a doctor named Craig Spencer from Harlem, New York City Councilman Mark Levine said on Thursday.

Hours after Spencer was taken to Bellevue Hospital to undergo tests after complaining of fever and gastrointestinal discomfort, authorities were discussing possible evacuation of the Harlem apartment building where he lived, Levine said. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Barbara Goldberg)