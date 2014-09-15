Sept 14 U.S. President Barack Obama is expected
to detail on Tuesday a plan to boost his country's involvement
in mitigating the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Sunday.
The plan would involve a greater involvement of the U.S.
military in tackling the worst recorded outbreak of the deadly
Ebola virus, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the proposal.
The outbreak has now killed upwards of 2,400 people, mostly
in Liberia, neighbouring Guinea and Sierra Leone as poorly
resourced West African healthcare systems have been overrun.
The U.S. government has already committed around $100
million to tackle the outbreak by providing protective equipment
for healthcare workers, food, water, medical and hygiene
equipment.
Obama could ask Congress for an additional $88 million to
fund his proposal, the WSJ reported. Plan details are expected
during Obama's visit Tuesday to the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention in Atlanta.
The move would come just days after Liberian President Ellen
Johnson Sirleaf appealed to Obama for urgent aid, saying that
without it her country would lose the fight against the disease.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the
epidemic is spreading exponentially in Liberia, where more than
half of the deaths have been recorded.
The U.S. military said recently it would build a 25-bed
field hospital in Liberia to care for infected health workers
but it would hand it to Liberians to run.
On Friday, the U.S. Ambassador to Liberia Deborah Malac said
Washington would train security forces in isolation operations,
after a boy was shot dead last month when Liberian soldiers
opened fire on a crowd protesting at a quarantine in a Monrovia
neighbourhood.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Eric
Walsh)