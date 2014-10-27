WASHINGTON Oct 27 The U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention will release additional guidelines later
on Monday governing protocols for healthcare workers returning
to the United States after treating Ebola victims in West
Africa, the White House said.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said U.S. policies needed
to be guided by science and to not discourage volunteers from
going to help in the countries hardest hit by the Ebola
outbreak.
Earnest's comments came after a handful of states instituted
quarantines for returning healthcare workers from the region,
going beyond federal guidelines.
