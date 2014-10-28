Oct 28 A Texas nurse who contracted Ebola in the
United States will be released from Emory University Hospital in
Atlanta on Tuesday after being found free of the virus, the
hospital said.
Amber Vinson was one of two nurses at a Dallas hospital who
had treated Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian visiting Texas who
died of Ebola on Oct. 8 and was the first patient diagnosed with
the virus in the United States.
She was admitted to Emory's hospital for treatment on Oct.
15. The other nurse, Nina Pham, also was declared virus-free
last week and left the Maryland hospital where she had been
treated.
Vinson was due to make a statement at a news conference on
Tuesday afternoon.
STATE RESTRICTIONS
The Ebola outbreak has killed nearly 5,000 people since
March, the vast majority in West Africa, and cases in the United
States have caused alarm with states such as New York and New
Jersey ignoring federal advice by introducing their own strict
controls.
The U.S. military started isolating soldiers returning from
an Ebola response mission in West Africa amid global anxiety
about the spread of the virus.
Australia on Monday became the first rich nation to impose a
visa ban on the affected countries.
The measures, along with decisions by some U.S. states to
impose mandatory quarantines on health workers returning from
treating Ebola victims in West Africa, have been assailed by
health authorities and the United Nations as extreme.
The top U.S. health official in charge of dealing with
Washington's response to Ebola - Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) -
warned against turning doctors and nurses who travel to West
Africa to tackle Ebola into "pariahs."
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, in an interview on NBC's
"Today" show, defended his state's Ebola policy on Tuesday.
"Asking them to quarantine at home for 21 days unless
they're symptomatic I don't think is draconian," Christie said.
On CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National
Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Tuesday
new guidelines issued by the CDC set up restrictions for each
person that correlate to the degree of exposure to Ebola.
He was referring to revamped federal guidelines for doctors
and nurses returning from treating Ebola patients in West Africa
that stopped well short of controversial mandatory quarantines
being imposed by some U.S. states.
These called for isolation of people at the highest risk for
Ebola infection, but would allow most medical workers returning
from the three countries at the center of the epidemic to
monitor themselves daily and have a health official check in on
them, without being isolated.
(Writing by Howard Goller; Editing by Bernadette Baum)