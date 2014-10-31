(Adds U.S. envoy's return to New York, possible nurse strike)
By Steve Holland
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine Oct 30 A nurse who
treated Ebola patients in Sierra Leone but has tested negative
for the virus went for a bike ride on Thursday, defying Maine's
order that she be quarantined in her home and setting up a legal
collision with Governor Paul LePage.
Attorneys for Kaci Hickox, 33, said they had not yet been
served with a court order to enforce the 21-day quarantine -
matching the virus's maximum incubation period - but remained
prepared to fight such an order if necessary.
LePage's office said negotiations with Hickox, who worked
with Doctors Without Borders in Sierra Leone, "have failed
despite repeated efforts by state officials" and that he would
"exercise the full extent of his authority allowable by law."
The quarantine showdown between Hickox and Maine has become
the focal point of a struggle between several U.S. states opting
for stringent measures to guard against Ebola and a federal
government wary of discouraging potential medical volunteers.
Mandatory quarantines ordered by some U.S. states on doctors
and nurses returning from West Africa's Ebola outbreak are
creating a "chilling effect" on Doctors Without Borders
operations there, the humanitarian group said on Thursday.
A California-based nurses union said it was organizing
strikes and other protests against what it views as insufficient
protection for nurses caring for patients stricken with the
deadly virus.
Hickox left her home in the small Maine town of Fort Kent,
along the Canadian border, and television news images showed her
taking a morning bicycle ride with her boyfriend, Ted Wilbur.
Hickox has given the New England state a deadline of Thursday to
lift an order that she remain at home until Nov. 10, or she will
go to court.
"It's a beautiful day for a bike ride," said Hickox, wearing
a helmet and other bike gear as she headed out for her 3-mile
(5-km) ride while police stationed outside her house stood by
without trying to stop her, according to local media.
LePage's office said he was open to an arrangement in which
she could go for walks, runs or bike rides but not go into
public places or come within 3 feet (1 meter) of other people.
"I was ready and willing - and remain ready and willing - to
reasonably address the needs of healthcare workers meeting
guidelines to assure the public health is protected," said
LePage, a Republican locked in a tough three-way re-election
battle.
President Barack Obama, who has criticized mandatory
quarantine policies imposed by some states for returning medical
workers like Hickox, flew to Maine on Thursday to campaign in
the town of Cape Elizabeth for Democratic candidates, including
Mike Michaud, who is trying to unseat LePage in Tuesday's
midterm elections. He did not address the Ebola issue in public
remarks at a voter rally.
One of Hickox's attorneys, Norman Siegel, defended his
client's decision to go for a bike ride but noted that she
avoided the center of town so as not to "freak people out."
"Since there's no court order, she can be out in public,"
Siegel said. "Even if people disagree with her position, I would
hope they respect the fact that she's taking into account the
fear, which is based on misinformation about the way the disease
is transmitted."
Medical professionals say Ebola is difficult to catch and is
spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from an
infected person and is not transmitted by asymptomatic people.
Ebola is not airborne.
U.S. concern about the disease is high even though there is
only one person in the country currently being treated for it, a
New York doctor, Craig Spencer, who cared for patients in West
Africa. Spencer, 33, remains in serious but stable condition,
New York's Bellevue Hospital said on Thursday.
Hickox tested negative for Ebola after returning from Sierra
Leone, one of the three impoverished countries at the heart of
the outbreak that has killed about 5,000 people there.
She previously blasted New Jersey Governor Chris Christie
after she was taken from Newark's airport and put in isolation
in a tent before being driven to Maine to spend the rest of her
21-day quarantine at home.
Such treatment of returning medics is affecting those still
in West Africa, said Sophie Delaunay, executive director of
Doctors Without Borders in the United States.
"There is rising anxiety and confusion among MSF staff
members in the field over what they may face when they return
home upon completion of their assignments in West Africa," said
Delaunay in a statement emailed to Reuters. Doctors Without
Borders is also known by its French name, Médecins Sans
Frontières, or MSF.
New York's tough guidelines are also affecting diplomats.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power returned to
New York on Thursday after a brief visit to West Africa and must
report her temperature twice daily to the New York state health
department for the next 20 days.
Elsewhere, there were happier outcomes for people caught in
the crossfire in the battle against Ebola.
A 7-year-old girl banned from attending school in
Connecticut over fears that she may be carrying the virus after
a trip to Nigeria will be allowed back on Friday, according to a
joint statement by the school district and the girl's father,
who had filed a lawsuit to get the ban lifted.
Dallas nurse Nina Pham, who recovered from an Ebola
infection, will be reunited with 1-year-old King Charles Spaniel
on Saturday after testing indicated the pet was free of Ebola, a
spokeswoman for the city of Dallas said.
With elections coming Tuesday, Republicans aiming to take
full control of the U.S. Congress have made criticism of Obama's
response to Ebola - which they call inept and too weak - a part
of their campaign message.
Some U.S. states have imposed automatic, 21-day quarantines
on doctors and nurses returning from treating Ebola patients in
Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea. Obama and other critics say
such steps may discourage American doctors and nurses who are
desperately needed there from volunteering.
Confusion over how to treat potential Ebola carriers in the
United States is mirrored across the Americas, according to a
meeting of health experts in Havana, Cuba, on Thursday.
"Everyone agrees they must be watched. How that is done is
up to each country," said Jorge Perez, director of Cuba's Pedro
Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute. "Every country is sovereign
and can adopt the measures they want."
New York City and state officials on Thursday announced a
program to encourage healthcare professionals to work in West
Africa, an effort to deflect criticism of the state's mandatory
quarantine.
The program will provide financial incentives and employment
protections similar to the benefits and rights provided to
military reservists, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York
City Mayor Bill de Blasio said jointly.
