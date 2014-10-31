By Joel Page
| FORT KENT, Maine
FORT KENT, Maine Oct 31 A judge on Friday
ordered an American nurse who treated Ebola patients in Sierra
Leone for the disease to obey a state-imposed quarantine after
she defied Maine officials and went for a bike ride.
The temporary order from Charles LaVerdiere, chief judge of
the Maine District Court, turned up the heat in the
confrontation over the quarantine between the New England
state's officials and nurse Kaci Hickox.
LaVerdiere instructed Hickox to submit to "direct active
monitoring" and "not to be present in public places" like
shopping centers, movie theaters or workplaces, except to
receive necessary healthcare.
Hickox, 33, has tested negative for Ebola after returning
from working for Doctors Without Borders in Sierra Leone, one of
the three impoverished West African countries at the heart of
the outbreak that has killed about 5,000 people there. Saying
she is completely healthy, she has challenged quarantines
imposed on her in both New Jersey, where she arrived, and her
home state of Maine.
The confrontation between Hickox and Maine has become the
focal point of a dispute pitting several U.S. states opting for
stringent measures to guard against Ebola against the federal
government, which has expressed concern that such measures could
discourage potential medical volunteers from fighting the
outbreak in West Africa.
Medical professionals say Ebola is difficult to catch and is
spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from an
infected person and is not transmitted by asymptomatic people.
Ebola is not airborne.
The Maine order permits Hickox to engage in what the judge
called "non-congregate public activities" like walking or
jogging in a park, but instructs her to maintain a three-foot
(1-metre) distance from other people.
Outside her two-story home on Friday, there were numerous
journalists and television news trucks, as well as a state
trooper parked across the street to keep an eye on the house.
The local police chief entered the home but afterward declined
to tell reporters what was discussed, saying it was a "good
morning conversation." Hickox did not appear in public.
Judge LaVerdiere wrote that his order came in response to
the state's request "regarding the public health threat
allegedly posed" by the nurse.
The order, dated on Thursday but made public on Friday, said
Hickox's attorney agreed that the nurse would not leave her home
for the time being. LaVerdiere wrote that a full hearing on the
matter must be held not less than three days and not more than
10 days from when the state sought to enforce its quarantine.
On Thursday, Hickox defied Maine officials and left her home
in the small town of Fort Kent, along the Canadian border,
taking a bicycle ride with her boyfriend. Hickox had given Maine
a deadline of Thursday to lift an order that she remain at home
until Nov. 10. The state did not lift the quarantine.
Maine Governor Paul LePage's office said on Thursday that
negotiations with Hickox "have failed despite repeated efforts
by state officials" and that he would "exercise the full extent
of his authority allowable by law."
The nurse previously blasted New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie after she was taken from Newark's airport and put in
isolation in an unheated tent before being taken to Maine to
spend the rest of her 21-day quarantine at home. Twenty-one days
is the maximum incubation period for Ebola.
U.S. public concern about the virus is high even though only
one person in the country is currently being treated for it, a
New York doctor, Craig Spencer, who cared for patients in West
Africa. Spencer, 33, was in serious but stable condition, New
York's Bellevue Hospital said on Thursday.
In New York on Friday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Samantha Power defended federal guidelines for monitoring
healthcare workers returning from the three Ebola-stricken
countries. Power spoke at a Reuters Newsmaker
event hours after returning from a four-day trip to Liberia,
Guinea and Sierra Leone.
She said she believed current federal guidelines for
returning healthcare workers balanced "the need to respond to
the fears that this has generated" in the United States with the
known science on the disease.
(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Writing by Will
Dunham)