By Steve Gorman
Dec 24 A laboratory technician for the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been placed under
observation for possible exposure to the deadly Ebola virus due
to an apparent mix-up in lab specimens, the Atlanta-based agency
said on Wednesday.
The technician, who was working on Monday with Ebola
specimens that were supposed to have been inactivated but which
may instead have contained live virus, will be monitored for
signs of infection for 21 days, the disease's incubation period,
CDC officials said.
The error follows two high-profile cases of mishandled
samples of anthrax and avian influenza at the CDC earlier this
year that called into question safety practices at the highly
respected research institute and drew criticism from Capitol
Hill.
CDC spokeswoman Barbara Reynolds told Reuters the
technician's risk of exposure to Ebola, even if the virus were
active, was believed to be low and that the worker was not being
quarantined while under observation.
She said a small number of other CDC employees who entered
the lab where the samples in question were handled also "were
assessed and none require monitoring."
"There was no possible exposure outside the secure
laboratory at CDC and no exposure or risk to the public," the
agency said in a statement. Lab scientists discovered on Tuesday
what had transpired, and reported it to superiors within an
hour, it said.
The problem occurred when active Ebola virus samples were
believed to have been mixed up with specimens that had been
rendered inactive for further testing in a lower-security lab
down the hall, Reynolds said.
When inactivated specimens turned up the next day in
storage, lab personnel realized that they apparently had
transferred the wrong samples, ones that had contained active
virus material, out of the higher-security lab, Reynolds said.
CDC officials could not be certain because the material in
question had by then been destroyed and the lower-security lab
decontaminated under routine safety procedures, she said.
The technician who handled the samples had worn protective
gloves and a gown but not a face mask, she said. Ebola virus is
not airborne. In a lab environment, it could be transmitted from
a contaminated surface through physical contact that spreads the
virus to the eyes, nose or mouth of an individual.
ANTHRAX INCIDENT
The mishap resembled the anthrax incident, in which
researchers mistakenly believed they had transferred an
inactivated sample of bacteria to a lower-security lab where
workers wear less-protective gear. No illnesses resulted from
that breach.
Then as now, the CDC temporarily halted the transfer of
samples at its high-security labs while it reviewed its
protocols.
In July an agency scientist, Dr. Michael Bell, was appointed
to a new role overseeing lab safety and a panel of independent
experts was formed to advise the institute on such issues.
Bell has since returned to his previous post, Reynolds told
Reuters, though she did not say whether anyone else had assumed
the lead role for lab safety.
"I am troubled by this incident in our Ebola research
laboratory in Atlanta," the CDC director, Dr. Tom Frieden, said
of the latest error. "Thousands of laboratory scientists in more
than 150 labs throughout CDC have taken extraordinary steps in
recent months to improve safety."
The CDC also was criticized by some for not doing more to
prepare the U.S. medical establishment to deal with Ebola when a
Liberian man visiting Dallas in October was diagnosed with the
disease after initially being turned away from a hospital
emergency room there.
Two nurses who treated that patient before he died ended up
contracting the virus but survived. They are the only two people
known to have been infected on U.S. soil during the current
Ebola epidemic, which has killed more than 7,500 people, most of
them in West Africa.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting
by Michele Gershberg in New York; Editing by Eric Beech)