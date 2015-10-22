By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 22 A nurse who was quarantined
against her will inside a plastic tent in New Jersey after
treating Ebola patients in West Africa filed a civil rights
lawsuit against Governor Chris Christie on Thursday, her lawyer
said.
Kaci Hickox is claiming in her lawsuit that Christie, now a
Republican presidential candidate, unconstitutionally and
unreasonably detained, isolated and quarantined her in October
last year without a valid legal or medical reason.
"This case is about liberty and freedom," said Norman
Siegel, Hickox's attorney. "It's also about accountability,
holding even governors accountable for their violations of
citizens' constitutional rights."
Hickox, who became known in the media as the "Ebola nurse,"
is seeking compensatory and punitive damages of at least
$250,000, Siegel said.
After sharply criticizing Christie over her forced isolation
for nearly 80 hours, Hickox was driven to her boyfriend's home
in Fort Kent, Maine, where Governor Paul LePage ordered her
quarantined, even though she had tested negative for the virus.
She publicly defied the order, drawing national attention to
the battle between states seeking to impose strict restrictions
on healthcare workers returning after treating Ebola patients
and the civil liberties of those individuals.
A handful of states imposed mandatory quarantines on health
workers returning from three Ebola-ravaged West African
countries, Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. The federal
government has been wary of the efforts, seen as potentially
discouraging medical volunteers.
Late last year, Maine settled a lawsuit brought by Hickox
over the quarantine.
Christie has defended his decision to impose a mandatory
quarantine, saying that counting on a voluntary system may not
work and that protecting health and safety is the government's
job.
His office was not immediately available for comment on
Thursday.
Hickox, who has since married her boyfriend and moved to
Oregon, filed the lawsuit partly to draw attention to national
public health policy issues surrounding Ebola that she says make
no sense, her lawyer said.
"She became a public voice for public health issues" when
she was quarantined, Siegel said. "She continues to be that
voice."
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Peter Cooney)