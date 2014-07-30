WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 30 An American aid worker infected with Ebola while responding to the outbreak of the deadly virus in Liberia and neighboring African countries is "fighting through it," her son said on Wednesday.

Jeremy Writebol told NBC's "Today" show that his mother, missionary Nancy Writebol, is moving around on her own and receiving a lot of fluids as she is treated in isolation.

"She's working real hard to get through this," her son said.

Nancy Writebol and another U.S. colleague who contracted Ebola in Liberia, Dr. Kent Brantly, have both been described as stable but suffering from some symptoms of the contagious disease, for which there is no known cure.

The fatality rate of the current outbreak, which has killed at least 672 people, is about 60 percent, health officials said.

Writebol and Brantly were part of a team from two North Carolina-based relief organizations, Samaritan's Purse and SIM, which on Tuesday said they would evacuate all nonessential personnel from Liberia as Ebola cases there mount.

Ken Isaacs, a vice president at Samaritan's Purse, told CNN it was believed that a local staff member infected with Ebola came to work with the virus. The staffer has since died.

"We think it was in the scrub-down area where the disease was passed to both Nancy and Kent," Isaacs said. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins)