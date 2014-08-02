(Adds hospital spokeswoman saying first patient expected
Saturday)
By David Beasley
ATLANTA Aug 1 Two American aid workers, both
seriously ill after being infected with the deadly Ebola virus
in Liberia, will be flown to the United States and treated in
isolation at an Atlanta hospital, officials said on Friday.
A plane equipped to transport Dr. Kent Brantly and
missionary Nancy Writebol can carry only one patient back at a
time, and Christian relief group Samaritan's Purse said it did
not know who would return first.
"We have learned that we will be receiving a patient with
Ebola at Emory University Hospital on Saturday," said Holly
Korschun, spokeswoman for the facility where they will be
treated.
"The second patient was going to follow in the next few
days," she added.
Officials said bringing the stricken aid workers to the
United States would not put the American public at risk.
The two will be treated primarily by a team of four
infectious disease physicians. They will be able to see loved
ones through a plate glass window and speak to those outside
their rooms by phone or intercom.
The patients are aid workers from North Carolina-based
Samaritan's Purse and missionary group SIM USA who were helping
respond to a West Africa Ebola outbreak that is the worst on
record. More than 700 people have died from the disease since
February.
A plane dispatched to Liberia to bring them back one at a
time has landed in the West African nation, and the two aid
workers were said to be stable enough for transport, an Emory
University Hospital epidemiologist said.
The facility at Emory, set up with the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention and one of only four in the
country, is physically separate from other patient areas and
provides a high level of clinical isolation.
"We have a specially designed unit, which is highly
contained. We have highly trained personnel who know how to
safely enter the room of a patient who requires this form of
isolation," Bruce Ribner, an infectious disease specialist at
Emory, told a news conference.
Doctors will try to maintain blood pressure and support
their breathing, with a respirator if needed, or provide
dialysis if they experience kidney failure, as some Ebola
patients do, Ribner said.
"But basically we depend on the body's defense system to
control the virus. We just have to keep the patient alive long
enough in order for the body to control this infection," he
said.
SEEKING TO IMPROVE SURVIVAL CHANCES
Brantly, a 33-year-old father of two young children, and
Writebol, a 59-year-old mother of two, will each arrive at
Dobbins Air Reserve Base outside Atlanta before being
transported to Emory, officials at the Pentagon and the hospital
said.
Ribner said he hoped the medical support available at Emory
could improve the chances of survival from that seen on the
ground in West Africa. The hemorrhagic virus can kill up to 90
percent of those infected, and the fatality rate in the current
epidemic is about 60 percent.
"We have to be very sensitive to the fact that that's
occurring in a healthcare system which does not function at the
same level as our healthcare functions," Ribner said.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the CDC, said the federal
agency would help ensure there is no risk of the virus spreading
as the workers are transported, and emphasized Ebola was not
transmissible through casual contact. He also expressed hope on
CNN that "irrational fears do not trump our compassion."
"Ebola is a huge risk in Africa," Frieden told CNN. "It's
not going to be a huge risk in the U.S."
Yet even as officials tried to reassure the public, some on
Twitter greeted the news that American Ebola patients would
return to the United States with alarm.
"Stop the EBOLA patients from entering the U.S. Treat them,
at the highest level, over there. THE UNITED STATES HAS ENOUGH
PROBLEMS!" billionaire businessman Donald Trump tweeted.
President Barack Obama said the United States was "taking
the appropriate precautions" and that some participants at an
Africa summit next week in Washington would be screened for
exposure to the virus.
Samaritan's Purse and SIM said they were sending 60 healthy
U.S. staff and family members home from Liberia by this weekend.
