(Adds quotes, details from New York press conference)
By Rich McKay
ATLANTA Aug 4 The second American aid worker
who contracted the Ebola virus in West Africa is expected to
arrive in Atlanta on Tuesday in serious condition, while a New
York hospital is testing a man with symptoms of the deadly
disease.
Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan said on Monday it was
testing a man who traveled to a West African nation where Ebola
has been reported.
The man, who came into the emergency room on Monday morning
with a high fever and a stomach ache, was in "good condition"
and results of tests to find the cause of his symptoms were
expected by Tuesday morning, hospital officials said at a news
conference.
"Odds are it is not Ebola," said Dr. Jeremy Boal, the
hospital's chief medical officer. Still, the patient was rushed
into strict isolation within seven minutes of his arrival at the
hospital.
"I want to stress there is absolutely no risk from ... being
in the emergency room," said Boal, noting Ebola is not spread
through casual contact.
The New York patient added to concerns about the often-fatal
disease after two American healthcare workers contracted the
virus in West Africa where they had traveled to help fight the
disease that has killed nearly 900 people since February.
Missionary Nancy Writebol, 59, will fly on a medical
aircraft from Liberia to be treated by infectious disease
specialists in a special isolation ward at Emory University
Hospital in Atlanta, according to SIM USA, a Christian
missionary group.
Emory's specialists on Saturday began treating 33-year-old
U.S. doctor Kent Brantly, who also returned home after being
stricken with Ebola during the emergency response to the worst
outbreak on record of the hemorrhagic virus.
Writebol and Brantly are believed to be the first Ebola
patients ever treated in the United States. They served in
Monrovia on a joint team run by Christian aid groups SIM USA and
Samaritan's Purse and are returning separately because the plane
equipped to transport them can carry only one patient at a time.
Writebol was in serious condition, SIM USA said on Monday.
"Her husband told me Sunday her appetite has improved and
she requested one of her favorite dishes - Liberian potato soup
- and coffee," Bruce Johnson, president of SIM USA, said in a
statement.
Brantly's wife, who had returned home to Texas before he
became ill, said in a statement late on Sunday that she had seen
her husband and that he was in good spirits.
"He thanked everyone for their prayers and asked for
continued prayer for Nancy Writebol's safe return and full
recovery," Amber Brantly said.
SIM said a missionary group of two adults and six children
it evacuated from Liberia due to the outbreak arrived on Sunday
in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will be housed
temporarily on the organization's campus. None have shown
symptoms of infection, the group said.
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG
Both Brantly and Writebol saw their conditions improve by
varying degrees in Liberia after they received an experimental
drug previously tested only on monkeys, said a representative
for Samaritan's Purse.
The drug was developed by San Diego-based private biotech
firm Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc. Shares for another company,
Canada-based Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp, one of a few
to have developed Ebola treatments advanced enough to be tested
on people, slumped after media reports about the Mapp drug.
There is no proven cure for Ebola, and the death rate in the
current epidemic is about 60 percent, experts say.
Standard treatment for the disease is to provide supportive
care. Doctors at Emory will try to maintain blood pressure and
support breathing of the workers, with a respirator if needed,
or provide dialysis if they experience kidney failure, as some
Ebola sufferers do.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said there were no plans
to stop flights to the United States from countries grappling
with Ebola. Screening is being done to watch for travelers
exhibiting symptoms, including some participants at a
U.S.-hosted Africa summit in Washington.
Brantly and Writebol each had lived in Liberia since last
year with their spouses and, in Brantly's case, two young
children.
Brantly joined the Samaritan's Purse post-residency program
after completing his residency in family medicine at John Peter
Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, and then became part of the
organization's medical team helping to fight Ebola.
Writebol, a mother of two from Charlotte, is a longtime
missionary who had been working for SIM USA as a hygienist who
decontaminated the protective suits worn by medical workers
inside the isolation ward at a treatment center in Monrovia.
(Reporting by Rich McKay; Additional reporting by Mark
Felsenthal in Washington and Anna Hiatt in New York; Writing by
Daniel Wallis and Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Eric Beech and
Eric Walsh)