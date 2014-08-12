WASHINGTON Aug 12 A U.S. missionary being
treated for Ebola and her quarantined husband could still return
to Liberia after her recovery and his temporary isolation, their
son said.
In an interview on NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday, Jeremy
Writebol said his parents, David and Nancy, still feel called to
serve and could return to their Christian mission work in West
Africa.
"This is what they've been called to do and this is what
they feel in their heart," he said.
"It won't be an easy decision for them but I won't be
surprised," he said of their potential return.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based couple were in Liberia
along with other Christian missionaries helping to care for
patients at a SIM USA hospital on Monrovia amid the worst
outbreak of the Ebola virus on record. More than 1,000 people in
West Africa have died.
Nancy Writebol returned last week and is being treated for
Ebola in isolation at Emory University's hospital in Atlanta. A
colleague of Writebol's, Dr. Kent Brantly, also is being treated
for Ebola at Emory.
On Monday, their Christian group SIM USA said David Writebol
had returned from overseas and was in temporary quarantine in
North Carolina along with other missionaries to ensure they did
not contract the deadly virus while in Liberia.
Jeremy Writebol said he has been able to visit his mother
twice a day through a glass partition and that doctors are
cautiously optimistic about her recovery, although there may be
some lingering effects.
"She's been doing well. She has been getting physically
better," he told NBC, describing his visits as emotional and
saying his mother is now "smiling, even joking a little bit."
"There might be small things - just physically the body gets
destroyed - but they do feel that recovery is going to be
complete."
