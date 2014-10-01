(Adds quarantine of emergency responders)
By Julie Steenhuysen and Sharon Begley
Sept 30 A man who flew from Liberia to Texas has
become the first patient infected with the deadly Ebola virus to
be diagnosed in the United States, health officials said on
Tuesday, a sign the outbreak ravaging West Africa may spread
globally.
The patient sought treatment six days after arriving in
Texas on Sept. 20, Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told
reporters. He was admitted two days later to an isolation room
at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.
U.S. health officials and lawmakers have been bracing for
the eventuality that a patient would arrive on U.S. shores
undetected, testing the preparedness of the nation's healthcare
system. On Tuesday, Frieden and other health authorities said
they were taking every step possible to ensure the virus did not
spread widely.
"It is certainly possible someone who had contact with this
individual could develop Ebola in the coming weeks," Frieden
told a news conference. "I have no doubt we will stop this in
its tracks in the United States."
Frieden said a handful of people, mostly family members, may
have been exposed to the patient after he fell ill and that
health authorities were tracking down anyone who might have had
contact with the man. The emergency responders who transported
the man to the hospital have been quarantined, according to a
statement from Dallas city officials.
He said there was likely no threat to any airline passengers
because the patient had no symptoms during his flight. Asked
whether the patient was a U.S. citizen, Frieden described the
person as a visitor to family in the country.
At least 3,091 people have died from Ebola in the worst
outbreak on record that has been ravaging Liberia, Sierra Leone
and Guinea in West Africa. More than 6,500 cases have been
diagnosed, and the CDC has warned that the number of infections
could rise to as many as 1.4 million people by early next year
without a massive global intervention to contain the virus.
U.S. hospitals have treated, and released, three aid workers
who were infected in Africa and flown back to the United States
under strict medical supervision in a specially outfitted
airplane.
A fourth person is being treated at Emory University
Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia and a fifth person who may have
been exposed to the virus is under observation at the National
Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.
President Barack Obama discussed the Dallas case with
Frieden on Tuesday, the White House said.
GLOBAL SECURITY ISSUE
The Ebola outbreak has overwhelmed health systems in Africa,
one of the world's poorest regions, prompting the U.S.
government and other nations to send funds, supplies and
personnel to stop its spread.
The Dallas case "underscores that Ebola is a global and
national security issue and that we need to double-down on our
efforts to help West Africa get this outbreak under control,"
Gerald Parker, vice president for Public Health Preparedness and
Response at Texas A&M Health Science Center, said in an
interview.
Frieden has said U.S. hospitals are well prepared to handle
Ebola patients and has assured the public that the virus should
not pose the same threat in the United States as it does in
Africa.
"Americans need to remain calm and listen to the
precautionary measures being suggested by the CDC," said Senator
Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware who chairs the Senate
Foreign Relations Subcommittee on African Affairs.
"It was only a matter of time before an Ebola case would
emerge here in the United States, but as we're seeing in Dallas
today, our public health system has the resources, capabilities,
and knowledge to address and contain this virus quickly and
safely."
Ebola symptoms generally appear between two and 21 days
after infection, meaning there is a significant window during
which an infected person can escape detection, allowing them to
travel. Symptoms include fever, vomiting and diarrhea.
This outbreak has killed about 50 percent of its victims.
In past outbreaks, fatality rates have been as high as 90
percent.
Frieden emphasized that Ebola cannot be spread through the
air but only through contact with bodily fluids such as blood,
diarrhea and tears.
He said that CDC and other health officials were discussing
whether to treat the Ebola patient with an experimental drug.
Stocks in Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp and other
small biotechnology companies working on Ebola therapies or
vaccines rose on the news of the U.S. Ebola patient in
after-hours trading.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago and Sharon Begley in
New York; Additional reporting by Steve Holland in Washington
and Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Lisa Shumaker)