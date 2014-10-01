By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 U.S. health experts in Dallas
on Wednesday were examining how many people may have been
exposed to Ebola, just one day after the first case of the
deadly virus was diagnosed in the United States, the nation's
top public health official said.
The review came after health officials on Tuesday said a man
who flew from Liberia to Texas had Ebola, the first confirmation
that the outbreak devastating West Africa has reached the United
States.
"We have a seven-person team in Dallas today helping to
review that with the family and make sure we identify everyone
that could have had contact with him," Dr. Thomas Frieden,
director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(CDC), told NBC in an interview.
Ebola spreads though contact with bodily fluids such as
blood or saliva, something public health experts say naturally
limits its potential to infect others, unlike airborne diseases.
Frieden said experts were monitoring "a handful" of people
who were potentially exposed, including family members the
patient was visiting.
"The team on the ground will review that very intensively to
see whether there's any other groups who, out of an abundance of
caution, we would want to monitor carefully," Frieden told NBC's
"Today" show from CDC headquarters in Atlanta.
The patient, who was not identified for privacy reasons,
arrived in Texas on Sept. 20, and sought treatment six days
later at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, according
to the CDC.
He was initially evaluated and sent home with antibiotics,
but returned two days later. He was then admitted and isolated,
a delay questioned by other health experts.
U.S. health authorities have said every step was being taken
to ensure the Ebola virus does not spread widely in the United
States and have expressed confidence that it can be contained.
Health officials and lawmakers have been prepared for the
possibility that a patient would arrive on U.S. shores
undetected. Frieden briefed President Barack Obama on the Ebola
issue on Tuesday and they discussed isolation protocols.
"People can be confident here in this country that we have
the medical infrastructure in place to prevent the broad spread
of Ebola," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told CNN on
Wednesday. "The CDC and the local health officials in north
Texas are taking the responsible steps to ensure the safety of
the broader public."
Some other health experts have said, given the information
from the CDC so far, a widespread outbreak in the United States
appears unlikely from this one case.
"While it's not impossible to transmit it, it's not going to
breakout and transmit (to) a whole neighborhood or a whole
city," Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a former White House health adviser,
told MSNBC.
(Additional reporting by Ian Simpson and Doina Chiacu; Editing
by Doina Chiacu)