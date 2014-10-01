(Adds details on how Dallas patient became infected)
By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS Oct 1 Two days after he was sent home
from a Dallas hospital, the man who is the first person to be
diagnosed with Ebola in the United States was seen vomiting on
the ground outside an apartment complex as he was bundled into
an ambulance.
"His whole family was screaming. He got outside and he was
throwing up all over the place," resident Mesud Osmanovic, 21,
said on Wednesday, describing the chaotic scene before the man
was admitted to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital on Sunday
where he is in serious condition.
The hospital cited the man's privacy as the reason for not
identifying him. However, Gee Melish, who said he was a family
friend, identified the man in Texas infected with Ebola as
Thomas Eric Duncan.
The New York Times said that Duncan, in his mid-40s, helped
transport a pregnant woman suffering from Ebola to a hospital in
Liberia, where she was turned away for lack of space. Duncan
helped bring the woman back to her family's home and carried her
into the house, where she later died, the newspaper reported.
Four days later Duncan left for the United States, the Times
said, citing the woman's parents and neighbors.
Texas health officials said that up to 18 people, including
five children, had contact with the Ebola patient after he
traveled to the United States from Liberia in late September.
The children had gone to school early this week but have since
been sent home and are being monitored for symptoms.
The Dallas Ebola case has prompted national concern over the
potential for a wider spread of the deadly virus from West
Africa, where at least 3,338 people have died in the worst
outbreak on record.
U.S. health officials have said the country's healthcare
system was well prepared to contain any spread of Ebola, through
careful tracking of people who had contact with the patient and
appropriate care for those admitted to hospital.
U.S. stocks fell sharply. Airline and hotel company shares
dropped over concerns that Ebola's spread outside Africa might
curtail travel.
Drugmakers with experimental Ebola treatments in the
pipeline saw their shares rise.
SENT HOME
The patient had initially sought treatment at Texas Health
Presbyterian Hospital late on Thursday and was sent home with
antibiotics rather than being observed further, even though he
told a nurse he had recently returned from West Africa. By
Sunday, he needed an ambulance to return to the same hospital,
where he was admitted.
A nurse asked about the travel as part of a triage checklist
and was told about it. "Regretfully, that information was not
fully communicated throughout the full teams. As a result, the
full import of that information wasn't factored into the full
decision making," Texas hospital official Mark Lester said.
Infectious disease experts said that time gap represented a
critical missed opportunity that may have led others to be
exposed to the virus.
At the apartment complex, Osmanovic said he met the man
three times over the years when he was visiting his family. Most
of the neighborhood is from Liberia, Somalia or the Sudan.
Osmanovic is from Bosnia.
The only sign Wednesday of the family's presence was someone
occasionally pulling back the white blinds to peek out into the
parking lot. A security officer blocked the entrance to the
complex, with instructions only to let residents in and out.
Dr. Christopher Perkins, Dallas County Health and Human
Services Medical Director, said that of the 18 people who had
been in contact, many were "close family members."
The children among them "did not have any symptoms and so
the odds of them passing on any sort of virus is very low,"
said Mike Miles, Dallas Independent School District
superintendent.
Miles said the four different schools they attended would be
staffed with additional health professionals and classes would
remain in session.
Texas officials said health workers who took care of the
patient had so far tested negative for the virus and there were
no other suspected cases in the state. Texas Governor Rick Perry
told a news conference he was confident the virus would be
contained, as did other officials.
Ebola spreads through contact with bodily fluids such as
blood or saliva, which health experts say limits its potential
to infect others, unlike airborne diseases. Still, the long
window of time before patients exhibit signs of infection, such
as fever, vomiting and diarrhea, means an infected person can
travel without detection.
While past outbreaks killed as many as 90 percent of
victims, the current epidemic's fatality rate has averaged about
50 percent in West Africa.
The patient arrived in Texas on Sept. 20, and first sought
treatment six days later, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control. The Liberian government said that the man
showed no signs of fever or other symptoms of Ebola when he left
the country on Sept. 19.
A Liberian official said the man traveled through Brussels
to the United States. United Airlines said in a
statement that the man took one of its flights from Brussels to
Washington Dulles Airport, where he changed planes to travel to
Dallas-Fort Worth.
