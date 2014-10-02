(Rewrites first paragraph on quarantined people, adds Obama
By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS Oct 2 Four people close to the first
person diagnosed with Ebola in the United States were
quarantined in a Dallas apartment where sheets and other items
used by the man were sealed in plastic bags as health officials
widened their search for people who had direct or indirect
contact with him.
Health officials said on Thursday that 12 to 18 people had
direct contact with Thomas Eric Duncan, who flew to Texas from
Liberia via Brussels and Washington two weeks ago, and they in
turn had contact with scores of others.
Up to 100 people have been contacted and a handful were
being monitored, said Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
None of those thought to have had contact with the patient
were showing symptoms of Ebola, Dallas County officials said at
a news conference. Duncan had been staying in an apartment in
the northeastern part of the city for about a week before going
to a Dallas hospital.
"The sheets were placed in a sealed plastic bag and have
been in the bag, as well as the belongings of Mr. Duncan, those
were also in a bag," said Clay Jenkins, Dallas County's top
political official.
In Liberia, the head of the country's airport authority,
Binyah Kesselly, said the government could prosecute Duncan for
denying he had contact with someone who was eventually diagnosed
with Ebola.
The government said Duncan failed to declare that he helped
neighbor Marthalene Williams after she fell critically ill on
Sept. 15. Williams died.
Kesselly said Duncan was asked in a questionnaire whether he
had come in contact with any Ebola victim or was showing any
symptoms. "To all of these questions, Mr. Duncan answered 'no,'"
Kesselly said.
Ebola can cause fever, bleeding, vomiting and diarrhea and
spreads through contact with bodily fluids such as blood or
saliva. Duncan's case put U.S. health authorities and the public
on alert over concern for the potential of the virus to spread
from Liberia and two other impoverished West African countries,
Guinea and Sierra Leone. The virus has killed at least 3,338
people in the worst such outbreak since the disease was
identified in 1976.
President Barack Obama called Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings on
Thursday and "pledged federal agencies will remain in close
coordination and reiterated his confidence in America's doctors
and national health infrastructure to handle this case safely
and effectively," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said.
Officials have said the U.S. healthcare system is well
prepared to contain the hemorrhagic fever's spread by careful
tracking of those who have had contact with Duncan, and
employing appropriate care.
Dallas County officials said the problem was very localized.
"When I say local, I don't mean Dallas. I mean a very specific
neighborhood in the northeast part of Dallas," Dallas Mayor
Rawlings told reporters.
HOSPITAL SENT PATIENT AWAY
Duncan initially sought treatment at Texas Health
Presbyterian Hospital on the night of Sept. 25 but was sent back
to the apartment, with antibiotics, despite telling a nurse he
had just been in Liberia. By Sunday, he needed an ambulance to
return to the same hospital after vomiting on the ground outside
the apartment complex.
He was in serious condition on Thursday, no change from
Wednesday, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Police and armed security guards were keeping people about
100 yards (metres) away from the apartment, with orange cones
blocking the entrance and exit. Maintenance workers scrubbed the
parking lot with high-pressure water and bleach.
Dr. David Lakey, commissioner of the Texas Department of
State Health Services, said the four people under quarantine did
not have a fever and were healthy.
Lakey said monitoring included fever checks twice a day. At
the apartment, "there is a law enforcement person there in case
individuals leave," Lakey told reporters on a conference call.
U.S. officials initially described the number of people
potentially exposed as a handful, and on Wednesday said it was
up to 18. Then on Thursday, the Texas health department said
there were about 100 potential contacts.
CNN reported that a Dallas woman who had a child with Duncan
said he had sweated profusely in the bed they shared at her
apartment. The woman, whom CNN identified only as "Louisa," is
quarantined in the apartment with one of her children, who is
13, and two visiting nephews in their 20s.
They were all in the home when Duncan began showing signs of
illness, the report said. The woman said she mentioned twice to
hospital staff that he had come from Liberia.
Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician at the
University of Pittsburgh, said contact tracing is
"bread-and-butter public health," and something health officials
do regularly to track tuberculosis, measles and sexually
transmitted diseases.
Adalja said the most disturbing part of the U.S. incident is
that Duncan was sent home from the hospital with antibiotics.
"This really is something that shouldn't have happened," he
said. "It just reinforces that taking a travel history has to be
an essential part of taking care of patients."
