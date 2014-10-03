(Adds NBC crew leaving Liberia, background on other U.S.
citizens infected with Ebola)
By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS Oct 2 Four people close to the first
person diagnosed with Ebola in the United States were
quarantined in a Dallas apartment, where sheets and other items
used by the man were sealed in plastic bags, as health officials
widened their search for others who had direct or indirect
contact with him.
In Liberia, an American freelance television cameraman
working for NBC News in Liberia has contracted Ebola, the fifth
U.S. citizen known to be infected with the deadly virus that has
killed at least 3,300 people in the current outbreak in West
Africa.
The 33-year-old man, whose name was not released, will be
flown back to the United States for treatment, the network said
on Thursday.
Immediately after beginning to feel ill and discovering he
was running a slight fever, the cameraman quarantined himself.
He then went to a Doctors Without Borders treatment center and
12 hours later learned he tested positive for Ebola.
The entire NBC crew will fly back to the United States on a
private charter plane and will place themselves under quarantine
for 21 days, the maximum incubation period for Ebola.
U.S. health officials said they were confident they could
prevent the spread of Ebola in the United States after the first
case was diagnosed this week on U.S. soil.
Up to 100 people had direct or indirect contact with Thomas
Eric Duncan, a Liberian citizen, and a handful were being
monitored, said Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
None of those thought to have had contact with Duncan were
showing symptoms of Ebola, Dallas County officials said at a
news conference.
Duncan had helped a pregnant woman who later died of Ebola
in Liberia, just days before flying to Texas via Brussels and
Washington two weeks ago. Duncan had been staying in an
apartment in the northeastern part of the city for about a week
before going to a Dallas hospital.
In Liberia, the head of the country's airport authority,
Binyah Kesselly, said the government could prosecute Duncan for
denying he had contact with someone who was eventually diagnosed
with Ebola.
The government said Duncan failed to declare that he helped
neighbor Marthalene Williams after she fell critically ill on
Sept. 15. Williams died.
Kesselly said Duncan was asked in a questionnaire whether he
had come in contact with any Ebola victim or was showing any
symptoms. "To all of these questions, Mr. Duncan answered 'no,'"
Kesselly said.
Ebola can cause fever, bleeding, vomiting and diarrhea and
spreads through contact with bodily fluids such as blood or
saliva. Duncan's case put U.S. health authorities and the public
on alert over concern for the potential of the virus to spread
from Liberia and two other impoverished West African countries,
Guinea and Sierra Leone.
Three Americans contracted Ebola in West Africa and were
flown to the United States for treatment and later released: Dr.
Kent Brantly, Nancy Writebol and Dr. Rick Sacra. A fourth
unnamed American who contracted Ebola in West Africa is being
treated at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
President Barack Obama called Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings on
Thursday and "pledged federal agencies will remain in close
coordination and reiterated his confidence in America's doctors
and national health infrastructure to handle this case safely
and effectively," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said.
Officials have said the U.S. healthcare system is well
prepared to contain the hemorrhagic fever's spread by careful
tracking of those who have had contact with Duncan, and
employing appropriate care.
Dallas County officials said the problem was very localized.
"When I say local, I don't mean Dallas. I mean a very specific
neighborhood in the northeast part of Dallas," Dallas Mayor
Rawlings told reporters.
HOSPITAL SENT PATIENT AWAY
Duncan initially sought treatment at Texas Health
Presbyterian Hospital on the night of Sept. 25 but was sent back
to the apartment, with antibiotics, despite telling a nurse he
had just been in Liberia. By Sunday, he needed an ambulance to
return to the same hospital after vomiting on the ground outside
the apartment complex.
He was in serious condition on Thursday, no change from
Wednesday, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Police and armed security guards were keeping people about
100 yards (metres) away from the apartment, with orange cones
blocking the entrance and exit. Maintenance workers scrubbed the
parking lot with high-pressure water and bleach.
Dr. David Lakey, commissioner of the Texas Department of
State Health Services, said the four people under quarantine did
not have a fever and were healthy.
Lakey said monitoring included fever checks twice a day. At
the apartment, "there is a law enforcement person there in case
individuals leave," Lakey told reporters on a conference call.
U.S. officials initially described the number of people
potentially exposed as a handful, and on Wednesday said it was
up to 18. Then on Thursday, the Texas health department said
there were about 100 potential contacts.
CNN reported that a Dallas woman who had a child with Duncan
said he had sweated profusely in the bed they shared at her
apartment. The woman, whom CNN identified only as "Louisa," is
quarantined in the apartment with one of her children, who is
13, and two visiting nephews in their 20s.
They were all in the home when Duncan began showing signs of
illness, the report said. The woman said she mentioned twice to
hospital staff that he had come from Liberia.
Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician at the
University of Pittsburgh, said contact tracing is
"bread-and-butter public health" and something health officials
do regularly to track tuberculosis, measles and sexually
transmitted diseases.
Adalja said the most disturbing part of the U.S. incident is
that Duncan was sent home from the hospital with antibiotics.
"This really is something that shouldn't have happened," he
said. "It just reinforces that taking a travel history has to be
an essential part of taking care of patients."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Doina Chiacu and Toni Clarke in
Washington, Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem, North Carolina,
Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Lisa Maria Garza and Marice Richter in
Dallas, Jim Forsyth in San Antonio and Brendan O'Brien in
Milwaukee; Felix Bate in West Africa; Writing by Jim Loney and
Grant McCool; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Jonathan Oatis and
Lisa Shumaker)