(Adds family members on patient's condition, paragraph 4)
By Lisa Maria Garza and Richard Valdmanis
DALLAS Oct 7 The Ebola patient fighting for his
life in a Dallas hospital is on a ventilator and a kidney
dialysis machine to help stabilize his health, the hospital said
on Tuesday.
Liberian national Thomas Eric Duncan, the first person
diagnosed with the deadly virus on U.S. soil, has also been
given the experimental medication brincidofovir. A hospital in
Nebraska said it is using the same drug to treat an American
journalist who was airlifted from Liberia and arrived Monday.
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital said in a statement that
Duncan's liver function declined over the weekend. It said
although it has since improved, "doctors caution that this could
vary in coming days."
Duncan is being sedated. His temperature is normal and his
diarrhea has slowed, according to family members who spoke with
his doctors at the hospital on Tuesday. They did not see Duncan,
who has been in an isolation unit since Sept. 28.
Authorities in the United States and the public are on alert
following Duncan's diagnosis more than a week ago, which raised
concerns that the worst epidemic of Ebola on record could spread
from three hardest-hit impoverished countries - Guinea, Sierra
Leone and Liberia. Duncan, who arrived in Texas in late
September on a commercial flight from Liberia, has been in
critical condition since Saturday.
The first case of Ebola being contracted outside of West
Africa was reported in Spain and the World Health Organization
expects more cases in Europe.
Freelance NBC cameraman Ashoka Mukpo is being treated at the
Nebraska Medical Center, which cared for one other U.S. national
flown out of West Africa after contracting Ebola and was later
discharged.
The drug used in Dallas and Nebraska, brincidofovir, was
developed by Durham, North Carolina-based Chimerix Inc.
The company said it has been tested in more than 1,000 patients
without raising safety concerns.
"We decided this was currently our best option for
treatment," said Phil Smith, medical director of the Nebraska
Medical Center's Biocontainment Unit, which consulted with U.S.
health and drug officials before making its decision.
Mukpo is experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and
diarrhea, the center said.
In Washington, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said he expects
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will propose
tougher Ebola screening requirements this week at U.S. airports.
President Barack Obama said on Monday the government would
develop expanded screening of airline passengers for Ebola, both
in the West African countries hit by the disease and the United
States.
Texas state health officials said they are monitoring 10
people who had close contact with Duncan and 38 others who came
into contact with that group to see if anyone had developed
signs of infection. So far, no one has shown any symptoms,
health officials said.
Officials have said this is a critical week to see if any of
those exposed in Dallas develop signs of the virus that has
killed more than 3,400 people since an outbreak in West Africa
began in March, out of nearly 7,500 confirmed, probable and
suspected cases.
Dallas residents have mostly taken in news of Ebola within
the city limits calmly, but many have kept a close eye on
whether it might spread. Cars of Dallas County Sheriff's
deputies who were at the scene of the apartment where Duncan
stayed have been scrubbed as a precaution, the sheriff's office
said.
Prominent civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson met
members of Duncan's family and plans a prayer vigil later
Tuesday in front of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.
Jackson said the hospital initially discharged Duncan
because he was poor and did not have medical insurance. About
two days after Duncan left the hospital, he was taken back by
ambulance and put into isolation. The hospital and health
officials have said mistakes were made in handling Duncan.
(Additional reporting by Marice Richter in Dallas, Jim Forsyth
in San Antonio and Sandra Maler in Washington; Writing by Jon
Herskovitz; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Grant McCool and Eric
Walsh)