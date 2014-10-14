(Adds hospital statement on Dallas nurse in good condition,
paragraph 6)
By Terry Wade
DALLAS Oct 14 The United States is establishing
a rapid-response team to help hospitals "within hours" whenever
there is a case of Ebola, the top doctor leading the fight
against the deadly virus said on Tuesday.
Prospects for a quick end to the contagion fell as the World
Health Organization (WHO) predicted that three impoverished
countries in West Africa - Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea -
could produce as many as 10,000 new cases per week by early
December.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
director Dr. Thomas Frieden, acknowledging the lapses in
treatment in Dallas for a Liberian man in late September, told
reporters:
"I wish we had put a team like this on the ground the day
the first patient was diagnosed ... but we will do that from
today onward with any case in the U.S."
"We will be there, hands on, within hours, helping hospitals
with the situation if there is another case," he said.
A nurse who contracted Ebola from the Liberian patient,
Thomas Eric Duncan, in a Dallas hospital said on Tuesday she was
doing well, while Frieden said 76 people were still being
monitored in the Dallas area. The nurse, Nina Pham, 26, is "in
good condition," Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital said in a
statement.
U.S. President Barack Obama, addressing defense chiefs from
about 20 countries, said "the world as a whole is not doing
enough" to combat the hemorrhagic fever and must stop it at its
source. Health authorities say the outbreak in West Africa is
the worst on record with at least 4,447 dead. An unrelated
outbreak has killed more than 40 people in Democratic Republic
of the Congo.
Ebola, which can cause fever, bleeding, vomiting and
diarrhea, spreads through contact with bodily fluids such as
blood or saliva. The Dallas nurse, Pham, became the first person
infected by Ebola in the United States while caring for Duncan
for much of his 11 days in the hospital. He died on Oct. 8.
Pham received a transfusion on Monday containing antibodies
to fight the virus, according to a Roman Catholic priest in her
congregation. Duncan did not receive one because he did not
match the donor's blood type. Christian relief group Samaritan's
Purse has said that Dr. Kent Brantly, a physician who survived
an Ebola infection, donated plasma to Pham.
"I'm doing well and want to thank everyone for their kind
wishes and prayers," Pham said in a statement released by the
hospital. "I am blessed by the support of family and friends."
The CDC's Frieden said at a news conference that 48 people
who had potential contact with Duncan "have passed through the
highest risk period" for developing Ebola symptoms. He said 76
people who may have come into contact with Duncan after he was
hospitalized on Sept. 28 now were being monitored. That group
includes Pham and other health workers and hospital staff.
WHITE HOUSE DEFENDS CDC'S FRIEDEN
The hospital has been criticized for not admitting Duncan
the first time he sought help, days after arriving in the United
States from Liberia. He returned days later in an ambulance.
"We did send some expertise in infection control, but I
think ... we could have sent a more robust hospital infection
control team and been more hands on," Frieden said on Tuesday.
He said two nurses from Emory University's Serious
Communicable Disease Unit are now on the ground working with the
Dallas hospital on the proper use of personal protective gear.
Frieden is recommending that the hospital limit the number
of staff who care for Pham so that people who treat her can
become more familiar and more comfortable with using protective
gear. Nurses groups have demanded better training and guidance
on how to use equipment that already includes face shields,
masks, gowns and gloves.
Frieden has come under pressure over the response and
preparedness for Ebola, but White House spokesman Josh Earnest
said Obama is confident of Frieden's ability to lead the public
health effort. He said White House Homeland Security adviser
Lisa Monaco "continues to play the role of coordinating the
efforts" of all agencies involved.
WHO Assistant Director-General Bruce Aylward said on Tuesday
that by the first week in December, the WHO projections suggest
there may be between 5,000 and 10,000 new cases a week in
impoverished Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.
Aylward stressed the difficulty of making accurate
predictions. The WHO said the actual mortality rate is about 70
percent in those countries, compared with the roughly 50 percent
reported previously.
ONE CONTACT WITH NURSE
One person known to have had close contact with the Dallas
nurse Pham has been put under observation in the hospital in
case he develops signs of Ebola, the CBS Dallas television
station reported on Tuesday.
The man, who has not been identified, is an employee of
global eye care company Alcon, a unit of the drug company
Novartis. The company was not immediately available to
comment.
White House Budget Director Shaun Donovan pressed U.S.
lawmakers to speed up funds to fight Ebola, including the
remaining $250 million in requested Defense Department money
under review.
"The rapid spread of the Ebola virus in West Africa shows
that time is of the essence. Given the nature of this crisis,
every minute counts," Donovan wrote in an Oct. 10 letter to
Appropriations Chairman Harold Rogers and ranking Democrat Nita
Lowey.
Meanwhile, the family who shared an apartment with Duncan
after he arrived in Texas is showing no signs of illness, Dallas
Mayor Mike Rawlings said on CNN.
The infection of the Dallas nurse is the second known to
have occurred outside West Africa since the outbreak that began
in March. It follows the transmission of the virus to a Spanish
nurse in Madrid who helped treat a missionary who was
repatriated from Sierra Leone and died of Ebola. The nurse was
slightly better on Tuesday and remains the only known case in
Spain.
