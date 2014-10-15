(Repeats with no changes. Adds Obama comments, paragraph 5,
By Lisa Maria Garza and Terry Wade
DALLAS Oct 15 A second Texas nurse who
contracted Ebola flew on a commercial flight from Ohio to Texas
with a slight temperature the day before she was diagnosed,
health officials said on Wednesday, raising new concerns about
U.S. efforts to control the disease.
Chances that other passengers on the plane were infected
were very low, but the nurse should not have been traveling on
the flight, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(CDC) Director Dr. Thomas Frieden told reporters.
The woman, Amber Vinson, 29, was isolated immediately after
reporting a fever on Tuesday, Texas Department of State Health
Services officials said. She had treated Liberian patient Thomas
Eric Duncan, who died of Ebola on Oct. 8 and was the first
patient diagnosed with the virus in the United States.
Vinson, a worker at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in
Dallas, had taken a Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland,
Ohio to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Monday,
officials said.
In Washington, President Barack Obama said the likelihood of
a widespread Ebola outbreak was "very, very low." But he pledged
a more aggressive response to U.S. Ebola cases from federal
officials and would do everything possible to ensure no more
healthcare workers are infected.
Obama met with Cabinet officials to discuss the government's
response to the Ebola situation after canceling a planned
political trip to New Jersey and Connecticut.
The CDC said earlier that it was asking all of the more than
130 passengers who were also on the Frontier flight to call a
CDC hotline.
Government officials said Vinson was being transferred to
Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, which has successfully
treated two people who contracted the disease in West Africa and
were flown back to the United States.
At least 4,493 people, predominantly in West Africa, have
died in the worst Ebola outbreak since the disease was
identified in 1976, but cases in the United States and Europe
have been limited. The virus can cause fever, bleeding, vomiting
and diarrhea, and spreads through contact with bodily fluids.
Frieden said Vinson had been monitoring herself for symptoms
of Ebola and failed to report that her temperature had risen to
99.5 degrees Fahrenheit (37.5 degrees Celsius) before she left
for Dallas.
Even so, Frieden, who has come under pressure for apparent
lapses in U.S. preparedness to fight Ebola, said the risk to
other passengers was "very low" because she did not vomit on the
flight and was not bleeding.
A statement from the CDC and Frontier Airlines said Vinson
flew out of Dallas/Fort Worth on Friday and flew back home to
Dallas on Frontier Flight 1143 on Monday.
Vinson, who was visiting family in Ohio, is related to three
Kent State University employees. The school's health services
director, Dr. Angela DeJulius, said the family members had been
asked to remain off campus for 21 days, while monitoring
themselves for possible symptoms of Ebola in line with CDC
protocols.
U.S. airline stocks tumbled again on Wednesday on renewed
fears of a drop-off in air travel. Ebola fears also contributed
to a nearly 2 percent drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average,
which was under pressure from global economic concerns.
Over the weekend, 26-year-old nurse Nina Pham became the
first person to be infected with Ebola in the United States. She
had cared for Duncan during much of his 11 days in the hospital.
The hospital said on Wednesday that Pham continued to be "in
good condition."
National Nurses United, which is both a union and a
professional association for U.S. nurses, said on Tuesday that
the hospital lacked protocols to deal with an Ebola patient,
offered no advanced training and provided nurses with
insufficient gear, including suits that left their necks
exposed.
'PILED TO THE CEILING'
Basic principles of infection control were violated by both
the hospital's Infectious Disease Department and CDC officials,
the nurses said, with no one picking up hazardous waste "as it
piled to the ceiling."
"The nurses strongly feel unsupported, unprepared, lied to,
and deserted to handle the situation on their own," the
statement said.
The hospital said in a statement that it had instituted
measures to create a safe working environment and it was
reviewing and responding to the nurses' criticisms.
Speaking early Wednesday on CBS "This Morning," U.S. Health
and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell declined to comment
on the nurses' allegations.
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said at a news conference
Wednesday that the second infected nurse lived alone. He said
local health officials moved quickly to clean affected areas and
to alert her neighbors and friends. A decontamination could be
seen taking place at her residence.
Residents at The Bend East in the Village apartment complex
were awoken early Wednesday by text messages from property
managers saying a neighbor had tested positive for Ebola, and
pamphlets had been stuffed beneath doors and left under
doormats, said a resident, who asked not to be named.
Other residents were concerned enough that they were
limiting time spent outdoors.
"Everybody thinks this won't happen because we are in the
United States. But it is happening," said Esmeralda Lazalde, who
lives about a mile from where the first nurse who contracted
Ebola resides.
Texas Health Presbyterian is doing everything it can to
contain the virus, said Dr. Daniel Varga of Texas Health
Resources, which owns the hospital. "I don't think we have a
systematic institutional problem," he said at a news conference
on Wednesday.
At the same briefing, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, the
county's chief political officer, said authorities were
anticipating additional possible Ebola cases.
"We are preparing contingencies for more, and that is a very
real possibility," Jenkins said.
