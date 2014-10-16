(Adds quotes from congressional hearing, FAA comment on flight
By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON Oct 16 Congressional lawmakers
criticized the government's response to Ebola in the United
States on Thursday as some called, at a congressional hearing
probing efforts to contain the virus, for a ban on travel from
epidemic-stricken West Africa.
Federal Aviation Administration chief Michael Huerta told
reporters separately that the United States is assessing whether
to issue a travel ban "on a day-to-day basis" but that the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had determined
that a ban would not address the challenges posed by Ebola.
The congressional hearing comes as concerns about the virus
in the United States are accelerating. Several schools in Ohio
and Texas were closed after concerns that a nurse with Ebola
traveled on a plane with people with ties to the schools.
The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said it would
take over the care of the first Texas nurse diagnosed with
Ebola, Nina Pham, who contracted the virus while treating a man
from Liberia who later died.
Lawmakers focused questions and pointed criticism at the
hearing on CDC chief Dr. Thomas Frieden.
"The administration did not act fast enough in responding in
Texas," Democratic Representative Bruce Braley of Iowa told the
hearing. "We need to look at all the options available to keep
our families safe and move quickly and responsibly to make any
necessary changes at airports."
Several Republicans said flights from West Africa, where the
virus is widespread, should be stopped.
Ebola has killed nearly 4,500 people in West Africa,
predominantly in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea, since March.
The virus is spread through direct contact with bodily fluids
from an infected person.
"I predict you're going to put on or the president's going
to put on travel restrictions," Republican Representative Billy
Long of Missouri told Frieden during the hearing. "I don't know
if it's going to be today or tomorrow or two weeks or a month
from now. But I think that they're coming, and I think sooner
rather than later."
Frieden argued, as he has before, that closing U.S. borders
would not work and would leave the country less able to track
people with Ebola entering. Moreover, cutting flights to Africa
would hit the U.S. ability to stop the virus at its source, he
said.
Frieden said he has spoken to the White House about the
issue of dealing with people traveling with Ebola. Asked if the
White House had ruled out a travel ban, the CDC chief did not
answer directly, saying, "I can't speak for the White House."
SICK NURSES LEAVING TEXAS
Pham, 26, was to be transferred late on Thursday from Dallas
to an isolation unit at the NIH in Bethesda, Maryland outside
Washington for treatment, the agency's director, Dr. Anthony
Fauci, told lawmakers at Thursday's hearing.
"We will be supplying her with state-of-the-art care in our
high-level containment facilities," said Fauci.
Pham was part of a team of healthcare workers who had
treated Thomas Eric Duncan, the Liberian who was the first
patient diagnosed with Ebola in the United States, at Texas
Health Presybterian Hospital. He died on Oct. 8
Dr. Daniel Varga, chief clinical officer and senior vice
president of Texas Health Resources, which owns the hospital,
told the hearing that mistakes were made in diagnosing Duncan
and in giving inaccurate information to the public, and said he
was "deeply sorry."
He said there had been no Ebola training for staff before
Duncan was admitted.
The spread of Ebola to Pham and Amber Vinson - another
Dallas nurse who had cared for Duncan - - and revelations that
Vinson had subsequently traveled on an airplane while running a
slight fever, has prompted Frieden to backtrack on earlier
statements about his confidence in the ability of American
health officials to contain the disease.
"It would be an understatement to say that the response to
the first U.S.-based patient with Ebola has been mismanaged,
causing risk to scores of additional people," said
Representative Diana DeGette, the top Democrat on the
subcommittee holding Thursday's hearing.
At least two lawmakers have called for Frieden's
resignation. Others, including Republican House Speaker John
Boehner of Ohio, urged travel restrictions on the countries
hardest hit by Ebola. The disease appeared in the United States
last month.
Vinson was transferred to Emory University Hospital for
treatment on Wednesday night.
In Ohio, where Vinson had visited family members, two
schools in the Cleveland suburb of Solon were closed on Thursday
because an employee may have traveled on the same plane as
Vinson, though on a different flight.
The Ohio health department said the CDC was sending staff to
help coordinate efforts to contain the spread of Ebola.
Frontier Airlines said it had placed six crew members on
paid leave for 21 days "out of an abundance of caution."
Back in Texas, the Belton school district in central Texas
said three schools were closed on Thursday because two students
were on the same flight as the nurse.
Frieden has said it was unlikely passengers who flew with
Vinson were infected because the nurse had not vomited or bled
on the flight, but he said she should not have boarded the
plane.
A federal official said Wednesday Vinson had told the CDC
her temperature was 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit (37.5 Celsius) but
"was not told not to fly" because that was below the CDC's
temperature threshold of 100.4 F (38 C).
One nurse who helped treat Pham came forward on Thursday to
say the Dallas hospital was unprepared for the emergency and
lacked proper protective gear.
Nurses were not briefed or prepared for Ebola, Briana
Aguirre told NBC's "Today" show, and no special precautions were
taken when Duncan was admitted to the hospital.
"It was a total chaotic scene," she said.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Jon
Herskovitz in Austin, Colleen Jenkins in North Carolina; Writing
by Tom Brown; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)