(Adds details on Ebola 'czar' Klain, patients and background)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Oct 17 President Barack Obama
appointed a former White House adviser as U.S. Ebola "czar" on
Friday and a Texas health worker who may have had contact with
specimens from an Ebola patient was quarantined on a cruise ship
amid growing concerns about the spread of the virus in the
United States.
Obama, facing criticism from some lawmakers over efforts to
contain the virus, appointed Ron Klain, a lawyer who previously
served as chief of staff to Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al
Gore, to oversee the U.S. response to the virus.
Klain's appointment and the cruise ship incident highlighted
efforts in the United States to contain Ebola even though there
have been just three cases, all in Dallas, Texas. They were a
Liberian, Thomas Eric Duncan, the first person diagnosed in the
country, and two nurses who cared for him.
The worst hit countries have been Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone, where nearly 4,500 people have died. The World Food
Program said on Friday that food prices in those countries have
risen by an average of 24 percent, forcing some families to
reduce their intake to one meal a day.
Klain, the president of Case Holdings and general counsel at
Revolution LLC, a technology-oriented venture capital firm based
in Washington, has been asked to take on coordination of the
entire U.S. government response to Ebola, reporting directly to
homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco and Susan Rice, Obama's
national security adviser.
The Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital worker aboard the
cruise ship, who did not have direct contact with the
now-deceased Liberian patient, Duncan, but could have processed
his bodily fluids, left Sunday on a cruise from Galveston,
Texas, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a
statement.
The health worker has been self-monitoring since Oct. 6 and
has not developed a fever or other symptoms of Ebola, the State
Department said.
Carnival Cruise Lines said Friday it had been notified by
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that a
passenger on the Carnival Magic was a lab supervisor at Texas
Health Presbyterian. It said she was deemed to be "very low
risk."
The ship can carry 3,690 passengers and 1,367 crew,
according to the company's website. Carnival is owned by
Carnival Corp.
The State Department said the worker may have processed
samples from Duncan 19 days ago. The maximum incubation window
for the disease is 21 days, according to the CDC.
The worker and a companion voluntarily isolated themselves
in their cabin. "We are working with the cruise line to safely
bring them back to the United States out of an abundance of
caution," Psaki said in the statement.
The government of Belize said in a statement that it had
denied a request by U.S. officials to use a Belizean airport to
transport a cruise ship passenger who was considered very low
risk for Ebola.
"The passenger never set foot in Belize," the statement
said. "When even the smallest doubt remains, we will ensure the
health and safety of the Belizean people."
TRAVEL BAN?
Klain was appointed the day after U.S. lawmakers held a
congressional hearing about the administration's handling of
Ebola, with some calling for a ban on travel from West Africa,
as other politicians have in recent weeks
Obama said he had no philosophical objection to a travel ban
but that some travelers might attempt to enter the United States
by avoiding screening measures, which could lead to more Ebola
cases, not fewer.
On Thursday, he authorized calling up military reservists
for the U.S. fight against Ebola in West Africa.
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration chief Michael Huerta
told reporters separately that the government was assessing
whether to issue a travel ban "on a day-to-day basis."
In a sign the disease can be beaten, the World Health
Organization said on Friday that the West African country of
Senegal was now Ebola-free, although the country was still
vulnerable to further cases.
The CDC has said it was expanding its search for people who
may have been exposed to Amber Vinson - one of the nurses who
treated the Ebola patient in Texas - to include passengers on a
flight she made to Cleveland, Ohio in addition to those on her
Monday return trip to Texas. Vinson went to Ohio at the weekend
on Frontier Airlines while running a slight fever.
Dr. Christopher Braden, a CDC spokesman, said Vinson may
have been ill as early as Friday, when she boarded the flight
from Dallas to Cleveland.
Lawrence Vinson, Amber Vinson's uncle, told CNN on Friday
that no travel restrictions were imposed on the nurses who
treated Duncan and that his niece did not believe she was
putting anyone in danger by boarding the plane to Ohio.
"They were given gear that was supposed to provide isolation
and they were given protocols to follow that they believed would
protect them," Lawrence Vinson said.
He said his niece did not contact the CDC directly, but
health workers in Texas had checked in with her in Ohio and made
multiple calls to the CDC to get the go-ahead for her flight
back to Dallas on Monday.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, the CDC director, has said it is
unlikely passengers who flew with Vinson were infected because
the nurse had not vomited or bled on the flight, but he said she
should not have boarded the plane.
The first nurse to contract the disease in the United
States, Nina Pham, was in fair and stable condition, U.S. health
officials said on Friday.
Spain said on Friday that the four people hospitalized on
Thursday as suspected Ebola patients had tested negative for the
disease.
(Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu, Mohammad Zargham,
Frances Kerry and Jeff Mason in Washington, Jonathan Kaminsky in
New Orleans and Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Writing by Jim
Loney; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Jonathan Oatis and Grant
McCool)