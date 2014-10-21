BRIEF-Arbutus Biopharma Corp files for non-timely 10-K
* Arbutus Biopharma Corp files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mNW5az Further company coverage:
(Corrects statistic in paragraph 2)
Oct 21 Travelers entering the United States whose trips originated in Ebola-stricken Liberia, Sierra Leone or Guinea must fly into one of five airports that have enhanced screening in place, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday.
The restrictions, to take effect on Wednesday, will subject affected travelers to temperature tests among other protocols at New York's JFK, New Jersey's Newark, Washington Dulles, Atlanta and Chicago's O'Hare international airports. These airports account for about 94 percent of the passengers flying to the United States from the Ebola-hit nations.
The restrictions apply to all travelers, including U.S. citizens and those who would have arrived by land or sea.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin and Michele Gershberg; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Arbutus Biopharma Corp files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mNW5az Further company coverage:
* CFO Frank D'Amelio's total compensation in 2016 was $7.7 million versus $6.7 million in 2015 - sec filing
BOSTON, March 16 A federal prosecutor urged jurors on Thursday to find the co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmacy guilty of murder over the death of 25 people during a meningitis outbreak in 2012 caused by contaminated drugs sold by his company.