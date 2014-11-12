(Adds fresh quote, details)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Nov 12 The Obama administration
tried to assure skeptical members of the U.S. Senate on
Wednesday that its efforts to combat Ebola were showing progress
and urged lawmakers to approve $6.2 billion in new emergency
funds to contain the deadly virus.
"We believe we have the right strategy in place, both at
home and abroad," U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary
Sylvia Burwell told the Senate Appropriations Committee.
She said a $1 billion-plus U.S. response in West Africa has
already begun to show "fragile and fluid" progress to contain
infection and assured senators that "we are confident that we
can limit the number of cases in the United States."
The administration's funding request, which includes $1.2
billion to protect Americans from Ebola at home, won support
from Democrats, while Republicans claimed that the public and
state governments had lost confidence in federal authorities
after a series of missteps by U.S. health officials.
"What we have witnessed these past few months from various
agencies has been confusing and at times contradictory," said
Senator Richard Shelby, the committee's top Republican.
The hearing began just after the World Health Organization
announced the death toll from the largest ever Ebola outbreak
had topped 5,000 cases, nearly all in West Africa. The deadly
virus has now infected more than 14,000 people.
In the United States, Ebola has spawned a debate over
preparedness, including whether to restrict the movements of
people returning from the West Africa hot zone.
Thomas Eric Duncan of Liberia, the first Ebola case on U.S.
soil, died last month in a Dallas hospital while two of his
nurses became infected. The nurses both survived, as did Dr.
Craig Spencer, who returned to New York City from treating Ebola
patients in Guinea before developing symptoms. He has since been
declared Ebola free.
Duncan's family said on Wednesday it had reached a
settlement with the hospital that treated him. The settlement
includes financial support for the family, but the amount was
not revealed.
Thousands of nurses across the United States also staged
protest rallies and strikes over what they say is insufficient
protection for health workers dealing with patients possibly
stricken with Ebola.
The committee's Democratic chair, Senator Barbara Mikulski,
asked Burwell if she was confident doctors and nurses have been
given adequate protection.
"That is what we are working to do," Burwell said, adding a
quarter-million health workers have participated in federally
sponsored Ebola events.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by John Whitesides, Lisa
Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman)